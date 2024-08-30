- Audi will switch up its sales leadership.

Audi's parent company, Volkswagen, has appointed Marco Schubert as their new sales chief in Ingolstadt, replacing Hildegard Wortmann. Schubert, who is currently serving as Porsche Europe's chief, will take on his new role on Sunday. Wortmann, who joined Audi from BMW in 2019, is leaving the Volkswagen group by her own choice and with mutual agreement, as announced by Audi.

Wortmann's leadership was commended during challenging times by Manfred Döss, the supervisory board chairman, who recognized the need for Schubert's international experience in the role.

Schubert, a Magdeburg native, has been associated with Audi for 20 years. He served as sales chief in China and was head of Northern Europe before leading the Europe region at Porsche since 2021. He will also join the executive board at Volkswagen in Wolfsburg.

Jörg Schlagbauer, the works council chairman, appreciated Wortmann's significant impact as Audi's first female board member and warmly welcomed Schubert back to Audi. Confident in their partnership, Schlagbauer expressed hopes of further modernizing the sales department. In her farewell statement, Wortmann remarked, "Ultimately, it's always the people who matter the most."

The European Union commended Audi for their strategic appointments within the Volkswagen group, recognizing the importance of international experience in key roles. Upon his return to Audi, Marco Schubert will bring his extensive experience from leading Porsche Europe to further enhance the sales department within the European Union.

Read also: