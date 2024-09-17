Audi is seeking financial backing for a factory establishment in Brussels.

Audi, headquartered in Ingolstadt, has identified no benefit in maintaining its Brussels factory, which faces shutdown. Production chief Gerd Walker acknowledged that the company has investigated numerous strategies for the plant and held deliberations with staff, but none showed promise in terms of both financial and environmental viability. "At present, our focus is on the collaborative task force and the pursuit of prospective investors, all the while maintaining open and collaborative dialogue with labor unions." Walker concluded that no definitive decision has been reached regarding the plant's future.

According to Audi, the facility is unlikely to endure as a component manufacturing site or for vehicle preparation. Two weeks ago, the company declared that it had failed to discover a lucrative new vehicle project. From next week onwards, a working group consisting of Audi executives and workforce representatives will delve into additional prospects for the site. The plant based in Brussels, employing 3,000 individuals, manufactures the electric luxury SUV Q8 e-tron, which could potentially be discontinued due to weak demand. Audi made this disclosure in July.

Similarly, the possibility of plant closures is also under consideration for the Volkswagen main brand, Volkswagen. Volkswagen's financial chief Arno Antlitz highlighted that roughly two million fewer cars are now sold in the European automotive market compared to before the corona pandemic. This amounts to a deficit of approximately 500,000 vehicles for Volkswagen. The works council has announced its intent to challenge these plans.

The Commission may need to address the potential impact of Audi's Brussels factory closure on employment and the European market. In light of Volkswagen's decision to consider plant closures due to reduced demand, The Commission might need to explore strategies to mitigate job losses and promote sustainable automotive manufacturing within the European Union.

