Audi is in discussions with its Brussels plant regarding a social agreement for its approximately 3,000 workers.

Audi has been in talks with the works council and trade unions in Brussels since last Tuesday, discussing a potential restructuring plan for the 3,000 employees at the plant. This was shared by production board member, Gerd Walker. The plant's future appears uncertain, and Audi has spoken to over 20 potential investors within the automotive sector. Regrettably, none of these potential buyers have guaranteed long-term job security at the site, as per Walker's statement. One potential buyer is planning to assess its staffing strategy within the coming days. According to Walker, Audi's top priority is to establish a viable and sustainable solution for the plant and its team.

