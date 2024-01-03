Skip to content
Audi increases US sales

Audi has also increased its sales in the USA in the fourth quarter. At 60,670 vehicles, 12 percent more were delivered than in the same period of the previous year, the Volkswagen subsidiary announced on Wednesday. In 2023 as a whole, 228,550 cars were sold, 22 percent more than in the previous...

The rings from the Audi logo. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
The rings from the Audi logo. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

