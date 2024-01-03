Car - Audi increases US sales
Audi has also increased its sales in the USA in the fourth quarter. At 60,670 vehicles, 12 percent more were delivered than in the same period of the previous year, the Volkswagen subsidiary announced on Wednesday. In 2023 as a whole, 228,550 cars were sold, 22 percent more than in the previous year.
Press release
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de