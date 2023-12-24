Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicechristmasdahme-spreewaldsundaykönigs wusterhausenbrandenburgemergencies

Attentive neighbors save 74-year-old's life

Attentive neighbors may have saved the life of a 74-year-old man in Königs Wusterhausen (Dahme-Spreewald) shortly before Christmas. Neighbors of an apartment building reported to the police on Saturday that they had not seen the 74-year-old for days, as the southern police department reported...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light can be seen on the roof of a police emergency vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Dahme-Spreewald - Attentive neighbors save 74-year-old's life

Attentive neighbors may have saved the life of a 74-year-old man in Königs Wusterhausen(Dahme-Spreewald) shortly before Christmas. Neighbors of an apartment building reported to the police on Saturday that they had not seen the 74-year-old for days, as the southern police department reported on Sunday. There was a light on in the apartment and a pile of delivered food in front of the door. The alerted police officers had the apartment door opened and found the resident in a helpless situation. The 74-year-old was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
Fairy lights shine in front of two church towers. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Nuremberg city dean Lurz on peace at Christmas

At Christmas, the Catholic city dean of Nuremberg, Andreas Lurz, turned his attention to the world's theaters of war. "On this special night, peace is the theme of all," said Lurz on Christmas Eve in his Christmas sermon, which was distributed in advance. "At no time is the longing for peace as...

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

A wind vane shows the wind direction. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Rain and wind over the Christmas holidays

During the Christmas holidays, people in North Rhine-Westphalia must continue to prepare for wet and windy weather. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday afternoon that there would be a lot of clouds and, in some cases, prolonged rain on Monday. Precipitation amounts of 35 liters...

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public