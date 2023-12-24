Dahme-Spreewald - Attentive neighbors save 74-year-old's life

Attentive neighbors may have saved the life of a 74-year-old man in Königs Wusterhausen(Dahme-Spreewald) shortly before Christmas. Neighbors of an apartment building reported to the police on Saturday that they had not seen the 74-year-old for days, as the southern police department reported on Sunday. There was a light on in the apartment and a pile of delivered food in front of the door. The alerted police officers had the apartment door opened and found the resident in a helpless situation. The 74-year-old was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Source: www.stern.de