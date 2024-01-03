Police operation - Attempted robbery on Sonnenallee: suspect arrested

Police have caught a suspected armed robber in the act on Sonnenallee in Berlin-Neukölln. The 58-year-old suspect allegedly ordered a coffee in a café on Tuesday morning and then went behind the counter, police said on Wednesday. There he allegedly loaded a firearm, held it to the temple of a 36-year-old employee and demanded money from the till. However, the threatened man called for help from police officers who happened to be nearby.

The suspect tried to flee to a nearby car. However, the police arrested him and confiscated his weapon, which according to a spokeswoman was a blank-firing weapon. A suspected accomplice, who is said to have been in the car, was able to flee. The café employee was slightly injured during the robbery, but reportedly refused medical treatment. According to the police, the arrested man had blood on his hands, which was obviously not from the robbery. Whether this was connected to another crime is to be investigated.

There was also a warrant for the man's arrest for other offenses. He was to be brought before a magistrate on Wednesday, it was reported.

