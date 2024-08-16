- Attempted murder: 24-year-old man in court for shooting

A 24-year-old is set to face trial at Hildesheim Regional Court today, accused of attempted murder. The young man is alleged to have fired two shots at a then 29-year-old in Peine in February. The defendant is said to have pulled out a gun during a conversation and fired, with one bullet hitting the 29-year-old in the thigh and another in the back, reportedly while the victim was already on the ground. The seriously injured man required surgery.

The 24-year-old German suspect initially fled and was arrested around 14 days later following an intensive manhunt. As a court spokesperson stated, only the indictment was read out on the first day of the trial. The 29-year-old is appearing as a co-plaintiff. Also on trial is a 27-year-old, accused of obstruction of justice. He is alleged to have picked up the suspected perpetrator in a car near the crime scene and helped him go into hiding.

The trial for the attempted murder case will continue at the Hildesheim Regional Court. The 29-year-old victim, now a co-plaintiff, will be present to testify about the incident.

