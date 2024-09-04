- Attempt two: Explosive conveyed and activated

Following the cancellation of a bomb diffusing operation in Koblenz, the unexploded bomb will be shifted to another location for a secure detonation. "This is a first for Koblenz," the city declared.

Performing the explosion at the discovery site close to the Rhine and the Pfaffendorfer Bridge isn't an option. There's a possibility that the bridge might get damaged, leading to an indefinite closure for traffic. This bridge links the city center of Koblenz with the opposite side of the Rhine. "Thus, the most secure approach for everyone involved is to remove the explosive device," the city stated.

First attempt unsuccessful

A 250-kg World War II-era bomb was found during construction work on Friday. An attempt to defuse the bomb on Tuesday, after several hours, proved unsuccessful. "Portions of the remaining fuse remain entangled in the World War II leftovers," the city reported. These portions cannot be extracted.

Bomb to be buried in sand

According to the city, the bomb will be transported from the bomb disposal unit's truck on Thursday evening. The convoy will consist of police vehicles and motorcycles, crossing the bridge to Schmidtenhöhe where it will be guarded by local authorities. The journey itself poses no risk, and regular activities at the hotel and the Rhein-Mosel-Hall can carry on. However, there might be brief disruptions for the travel.

The bomb disposal unit is expected to begin preparations for the explosion on Friday, it was revealed. "It will be buried and covered with roughly 250 metric tons of sand to absorb the explosive's kinetic energy." The bomb is scheduled for detonation in the afternoon of Friday.

The cancellation of a safe bomb detonation at the initial location has raised concerns about the potential effects of War-era bomb explosions on the city. The unexpected evacuation and disruption of traffic during the bomb's transport and detonation could have significant social and economic impacts on Koblenz.

