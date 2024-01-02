Attacker stabs South Korea's opposition leader to death

As the South Korean opposition leader answers questions from journalists during a visit to the city of Busan, a man jumps on him and seriously injures him. The attacker is arrested. Investigators are still puzzled as to his motive.

The chairman of the opposition Democratic Party of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, was stabbed in the neck by an attacker during a visit to the southern city of Busan. He was flown to a university hospital for treatment and is conscious, according to party members and representatives of the fire department. The South Korean television station YTN reported that the attack had left Lee with a wound about one centimeter long. The injury was not life-threatening, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The attacker was apparently a man in his 50s or 60s wearing a paper crown with Lee's name on it, news photos showed. Video footage showed the man approaching Lee, who was surrounded by reporters and supporters, and asking for his autograph. Then, according to the video footage, he suddenly pounces on the opposition politician.

Jin Jeong-hwa, a Lee supporter who livestreamed the event, said there were two dozen police officers on the scene. The attacker was quickly overpowered by men, including police officers, according to video clips from several media outlets. According to the daily newspaper Busan Ilbo, he refused to answer police questions about his motives. The incident occurred when Lee was answering questions from journalists after visiting a construction site for a new airport on the southeastern island of Gadeok. It is not yet known what the perpetrator stabbed Lee with. Yonhap reported an unidentified weapon that was about 20 to 30 centimeters long.

Lee Jae Myung narrowly defeated in elections

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has condemned the attack on Lee as an "unforgivable act", according to a statement from the presidential office. He is deeply concerned about Lee and has ordered the best possible treatment for him.

Lee, the former governor of Gyeonggi province, was only narrowly defeated by the conservative Yoon in the 2022 presidential election. Lee is currently on trial for alleged bribery in connection with a development project. He has denied any wrongdoing and described the allegations as "fiction" and a "political conspiracy". Lee has been the leader of South Korea's largest opposition party since August 2022. The next parliamentary elections in South Korea will take place in April.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de