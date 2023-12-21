Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsberlingroup stagevolleyballvolleychampions leaguebr

Attacker Robert Täht will miss BR Volleys for around six weeks

The joy of the Champions League victory against Halkbank Ankara on Wednesday (3:0) was accompanied by bad news for the German volleyball champions Berlin Volleys: outside attacker Robert Täht had to have an operation on his right knee on Thursday due to a meniscus injury. According to team...

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
VfB Friedrichshafen battles Lüneburg for a place in the final of the German championship. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
VfB Friedrichshafen battles Lüneburg for a place in the final of the German championship. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Volleyball - Attacker Robert Täht will miss BR Volleys for around six weeks

The joy of the Champions League victory against Halkbank Ankara on Wednesday (3:0) was accompanied by bad news for the German volleyball champions Berlin Volleys: outside attacker Robert Täht had to have an operation on his right knee on Thursday due to a meniscus injury. According to team doctor Oliver Miltner, the 1.92 meter tall Estonian will be out for around six weeks.

BR Volleys, Champions League squad, fixtures, group stage Benfica Lisbon, squad

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest