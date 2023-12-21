Volleyball - Attacker Robert Täht will miss BR Volleys for around six weeks
The joy of the Champions League victory against Halkbank Ankara on Wednesday (3:0) was accompanied by bad news for the German volleyball champions Berlin Volleys: outside attacker Robert Täht had to have an operation on his right knee on Thursday due to a meniscus injury. According to team doctor Oliver Miltner, the 1.92 meter tall Estonian will be out for around six weeks.
BR Volleys, Champions League squad, fixtures, group stage Benfica Lisbon, squad
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de