Volleyball - Attacker Robert Täht will miss BR Volleys for around six weeks

The joy of the Champions League victory against Halkbank Ankara on Wednesday (3:0) was accompanied by bad news for the German volleyball champions Berlin Volleys: outside attacker Robert Täht had to have an operation on his right knee on Thursday due to a meniscus injury. According to team doctor Oliver Miltner, the 1.92 meter tall Estonian will be out for around six weeks.

Source: www.stern.de