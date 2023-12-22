Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspublic prosecutor's officefrankfurt regional courtjudgmentsprocessesfrankfurt on the mainhessecriminalitybodily injury

Attack with knife: Man permanently in psychiatric hospital

A 40-year-old man has been permanently admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a life-threatening attack on a cleaning employee with a carpet knife. The Frankfurt Regional Court granted a corresponding application by the public prosecutor's office and ruled that the attack was dangerous...

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
A judicial officer stands in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A judicial officer stands in a courtroom. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Process - Attack with knife: Man permanently in psychiatric hospital

A 40-year-old man has been permanently admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a life-threatening attack on a cleaning employee with a carpet knife. The Frankfurt Regional Court granted a corresponding application by the public prosecutor's office and assumed dangerous bodily harm. The accused, who had claimed self-defense, has appealed against the decision, the court was told on Friday.

In October 2022, the 40-year-old had used a knife to inflict a twelve-centimetre-long cut from the neck to the face on a cleaning employee in Frankfurt's Europaviertel district for no apparent reason. The victim had to undergo emergency surgery in hospital. The perpetrator later testified that the cleaner had attacked him with a mop. However, the court was unable to establish self-defense on the basis of witness testimony. The original charge of attempted manslaughter was dropped due to a lack of intent to kill.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest