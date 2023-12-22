Process - Attack with knife: Man permanently in psychiatric hospital

A 40-year-old man has been permanently admitted to a psychiatric hospital following a life-threatening attack on a cleaning employee with a carpet knife. The Frankfurt Regional Court granted a corresponding application by the public prosecutor's office and assumed dangerous bodily harm. The accused, who had claimed self-defense, has appealed against the decision, the court was told on Friday.

In October 2022, the 40-year-old had used a knife to inflict a twelve-centimetre-long cut from the neck to the face on a cleaning employee in Frankfurt's Europaviertel district for no apparent reason. The victim had to undergo emergency surgery in hospital. The perpetrator later testified that the cleaner had attacked him with a mop. However, the court was unable to establish self-defense on the basis of witness testimony. The original charge of attempted manslaughter was dropped due to a lack of intent to kill.

Source: www.stern.de