Wiesbaden - Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound to the head and a 21-year-old companion also suffered a head injury from a blow with a bottle. Both men were taken to hospital. The police launched an investigation into dangerous bodily harm.

Source: www.stern.de