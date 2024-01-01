Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewshessecriminalitypoliceNew Year's EvemenWiesbaden

Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An ambulance drives across a highway. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Wiesbaden - Attack with knife and glass bottle: two injured

Two young men were injured with a knife and a glass bottle respectively during an altercation on New Year's Eve in Wiesbaden. While setting off fireworks near the Hessian State Chancellery, two groups of revellers got into an argument, police said on Monday. A 23-year-old suffered a knife wound to the head and a 21-year-old companion also suffered a head injury from a blow with a bottle. Both men were taken to hospital. The police launched an investigation into dangerous bodily harm.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Costumed winter swimmers from the "Berliner Seehunde" club take a dip in the Orankesee during the....aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Berlin seals meet for an ice swim on New Year's Day

Several dozen ice swimmers from the Berlin Seal Club ventured into the Orankesee for the traditional New Year's swim. At 5 degrees, the water temperature was still comparatively warm, said a spokeswoman on Monday. "We've already had 1.2 degrees this winter." According to her, around 45 to 50...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest