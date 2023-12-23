"Two and a Half Men" star - Attack with a weapon: Neighbor attacks actor Charlie Sheen in his home

US actor Charlie Sheen, 58, has been physically assaulted by a neighbor in Malibu, California, US media reported on Friday (local time), citing the police. The woman suspected of the crime was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of assault, use of a deadly weapon and burglary, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office told "People" magazine.

Reason for attack on Charlie Sheen still unclear

According to the celebrity website TMZ, the attacker was a neighbor of the star. According to the website, the 47-year-old forced her way into Sheen's house and attacked him when he opened the door. "She allegedly ripped Charlie's shirt and tried to strangle him," the report said. According to the report, the 58-year-old was examined by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

According to TMZ, there have been previous altercations between the two neighbors. In previous incidents, a sticky liquid is said to have been sprayed on Sheen's car. Officials have not revealed the reason for the attack.

Sheen ("Platoon", "Wall Street"), who is best known for the US sitcom "Two and a Half Men", has frequently hit the headlines in the past due to alcohol and drug excesses as well as custody disputes. The actor, who has been divorced three times, has five children.

