Attack threat completely paralyzes main station in Bielefeld

Train services at Bielefeld main station have come to a standstill. The reason is an anonymous threatening call received by the police in the afternoon. The security authorities then surround and search the area.

Bielefeld Central Station was cordoned off this afternoon due to a major police operation. At around 3.20 p.m., an unidentifiable caller threatened to endanger people with an unspecified act, said a police spokeswoman. The police are on the scene with a large contingent of strong forces, the spokeswoman added. According to the spokesperson, rail traffic around the station is severely restricted. So far, however, no evidence of a specific threat has been discovered during searches, the police said.

However, the newspaper "Bild" writes specifically about a man who called the police in the afternoon and said that a bomb would explode at the station in the next few minutes. The authorities had classified this threat as serious. Officers with submachine guns have surrounded the main station, while the area is being searched with explosives sniffer dogs.

Travelers were advised to change to alternative means of transport. According to media reports, there will be no train services from Bielefeld until further notice, as announced on the platform. Deutsche Bahn reported disruptions to long-distance services between Hanover and Hamm. Individual trains were diverted and delayed by around 60 minutes as a result.

This reaction was apparently also prompted by the fact that only a few days ago a possible attack plan on Cologne Cathedral had become public. An Islamist group is said to have targeted the place of worship in Cologne city center as well as a church in Vienna. The police forces in Cologne and Vienna had announced that they were increasing their security measures due to a threat situation.

Visitors to religious services at Cologne Cathedral and tourists will have to be prepared for increased security standards over the next few days. In view of calls for terrorist attacks against Christian events throughout Europe, particularly on Christmas Eve, the security authorities in Austria also increased their protective measures.

