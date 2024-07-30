- Attack on the CDU office in Oldenburg

Unknown individuals destroyed windows of the CDU state office in Oldenburg during the night of Monday to Tuesday. Four windows were shattered with stones, the police reported. No suspects have been identified so far.

An eyewitness reportedly heard the sound of breaking glass and alerted the police. Officers at the scene did not see any suspects. The investigation is now being handled with the involvement of the state protection department.

"In a democracy, dialogue should be the weapon of choice, not stones," said Daniel Kaszanics, the state chairman of the CDU district association Oldenburg. The party reported that there had already been an attack on the offices at the beginning of May, where they were vandalized with paint. "The threshold for the use of violence seems to be constantly decreasing, which is a worrying trend," the party stated in a message.

According to party statements, the building in the north of Oldenburg also houses the CDU city district association Oldenburg and the office of the federal parliamentarian Stephan Albani.

Regardless of political affiliations, such acts of violence are unacceptable in Lower Saxony.

