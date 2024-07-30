Skip to content
Attack on the CDU office in Oldenburg

Windows of the state business office of the CDU in Oldenburg were smashed with stones. This is not the first attack of its kind.

No suspects were found on the scene.

Unknown individuals destroyed windows of the CDU state office in Oldenburg during the night of Monday to Tuesday. Four windows were shattered with stones, the police reported. No suspects have been identified so far.

An eyewitness reportedly heard the sound of breaking glass and alerted the police. Officers at the scene did not see any suspects. The investigation is now being handled with the involvement of the state protection department.

"In a democracy, dialogue should be the weapon of choice, not stones," said Daniel Kaszanics, the state chairman of the CDU district association Oldenburg. The party reported that there had already been an attack on the offices at the beginning of May, where they were vandalized with paint. "The threshold for the use of violence seems to be constantly decreasing, which is a worrying trend," the party stated in a message.

According to party statements, the building in the north of Oldenburg also houses the CDU city district association Oldenburg and the office of the federal parliamentarian Stephan Albani.

The CDU city district association Oldenburg and the office of federal parliamentarian Stephan Albani are located in the affected building in Lower Saxony's north, which was targeted by the recent attacks. Regardless of political affiliations, such acts of violence are unacceptable in Lower Saxony.

