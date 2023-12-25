Crime - Attack in Dublin steakhouse: One man killed

There was a fatal altercation in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve. One man was killed, the police confirmed. A second man is being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds. "His condition remains critical." Investigators did not give any details. The police announced that they would be stepping up patrols in the Irish capital.

The newspaper "Irish Times" and the radio station RTÉ reported that a man had entered the steakhouse with a firearm to attack two other men. The restaurant was full. One man was seriously injured. The attacker is then said to have been attacked and fatally injured himself.

The police initially did not comment on this information and warned against speculation. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wrote on the short message service X that he was shocked by the shooting incident in a well-known family restaurant that he himself often visited. Comprehensive police investigations are underway. No one has been arrested yet.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de