Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewssaint's eveirelandchristmascriminalitydublinshotssteakhouserestaurantpolice

Attack in Dublin steakhouse: One man killed

Shots fired at Christmas: There is one dead and one seriously injured in a restaurant in Ireland's capital Dublin. What exactly happened is still unclear.

 and  Lauren Adams
1 min read
Coroner and police officers at the crime scene - a restaurant in the suburb of Blanchardstown.....aussiedlerbote.de
Coroner and police officers at the crime scene - a restaurant in the suburb of Blanchardstown. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Crime - Attack in Dublin steakhouse: One man killed

There was a fatal altercation in a Dublin restaurant on Christmas Eve. One man was killed, the police confirmed. A second man is being treated in hospital for gunshot wounds. "His condition remains critical." Investigators did not give any details. The police announced that they would be stepping up patrols in the Irish capital.

The newspaper "Irish Times" and the radio station RTÉ reported that a man had entered the steakhouse with a firearm to attack two other men. The restaurant was full. One man was seriously injured. The attacker is then said to have been attacked and fatally injured himself.

The police initially did not comment on this information and warned against speculation. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar wrote on the short message service X that he was shocked by the shooting incident in a well-known family restaurant that he himself often visited. Comprehensive police investigations are underway. No one has been arrested yet.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance drives over a road flooded by high water to Windehausen in Thuringia. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Panorama

Flood risk in parts of Germany

Continuous rain has filled the rivers and streams with water. In Thuringia, an entire town had to be evacuated. And storm surges are expected in the north.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest