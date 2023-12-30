Rhine-Neckar district - Attack by patient: no access to files for SPD

Following a fatal knife attack in Wiesloch(Rhine-Neckar district), the SPD in the state parliament has reportedly failed in its attempt to view the patient files of the suspected perpetrator from the prison. When weighing up parliamentary information rights against the fundamental right to informational self-determination of the person concerned, the state data protection commissioner came to the conclusion that sending the complete patient file was not necessary to fulfill a constitutionally guaranteed right to information, reported the "Badische Neueste Nachrichten" (Saturday).

The mentally ill man is said to have killed a 30-year-old woman in September. The Somali man had escaped from the North Baden Psychiatric Center. The public prosecutor's office has submitted an application to the Heidelberg Regional Court for the man to be committed to a psychiatric ward for murder. The prosecution assumes that the accused suffers from a severe mental illness and was unable to recognize the injustice of the crime when it was committed. The court must now decide whether and when a trial will begin.

During the investigation, there had been various pieces of information about the man's aggressiveness during his treatment, including shortly before the bloody deed. The SPD members of the state parliament's social affairs committee had wanted to see the patient files.

The Ministry of Social Affairs forwarded this request to the State Commissioner for Data Protection, Tobias Keber, for legal clarification, the newspaper further reported. Minister Manfred Lucha (Greens) has now informed about the result of the examination. According to the report, he also wrote that the committee members would of course be kept informed as part of their parliamentary right to ask questions and obtain information so that they could assess the incidents and security situation in the Baden-Württemberg prison system.

