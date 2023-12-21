Processes - Attack after tip-off about smoking ban: five and a half years in prison

After a brutal attack on a passenger in an S-Bahn station, a 41-year-old man has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison. The Berlin district court found the defendant guilty of dangerous bodily harm and robbery on Thursday. He and an accomplice are said to have punched, kicked, dragged towards the track bed and robbed a 36-year-old passenger who had pointed out the smoking ban on the train shortly beforehand.

The act in Berlin-Altglienicke in February 2020 was a "completely heinous incident" for no good reason, said the presiding judge. With the verdict, the court went well beyond the request of the public prosecutor, who had demanded three years and two months in prison. The defense lawyer had pleaded for a two-year suspended sentence.

The 36-year-old was on his way to work in the early morning when, according to the investigation, he asked the defendant and his companion with a short sentence not to smoke on the train. When the workman got off the train, the duo followed him. The man was attacked on the platform.

The perpetrators pursued the 36-year-old to a pedestrian bridge, punching and kicking him, according to the verdict. The accused robbed 30 euros from the victim's pocket, the accomplice tried to push the man over the railing onto the tracks seven meters below. The victim was taken to hospital with a broken nose, a broken finger, bruises and hematomas.

The accused had confessed and asked to be excused. He and his companion had wanted to give the other passenger a "thrashing". They had overreacted. The 41-year-old also had to answer for an attack on a man at a bus stop in February 2023. The verdict is not yet final.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de