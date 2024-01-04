Police - ATM blown up with pyrotechnics: manhunt for perpetrators

As yet unknown perpetrators have attempted to blow up an ATM in Frankfurt-Niederursel using pyrotechnics. According to the information available so far, the perpetrators did not manage to get hold of the money on Wednesday evening, as a police spokesman said on Thursday morning. However, a high level of material damage was caused to the bank's premises.

The multi-storey building in which the vending machine is located was evacuated. Seven people had to temporarily leave the building until it was clear that there was no risk of collapse. According to the police, they also checked whether there were any unexploded ordnance at the scene.

A helicopter was also used to search for the perpetrators, but according to the police spokesman, this was initially unsuccessful.

Police report

