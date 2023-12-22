Search measures - ATM blown up in Wuppertal-Oberbarmen
Several perpetrators blew up an ATM in Wuppertal-Oberbarmen on Friday night. A spokesman said on Friday morning that the police received several emergency calls after hearing a banging noise. The perpetrators fled in a car. According to the police spokesman, there were no injuries. The cash machine was located in a bank branch in the Nächstebreck district. It was not initially known whether the perpetrators were able to steal any money. The manhunt and further investigations are ongoing.
Source: www.stern.de