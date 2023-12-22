Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsATMcriminalitynorth rhine-westphaliawuppertalcarpolice

ATM blown up in Wuppertal-Oberbarmen

Several perpetrators blew up an ATM in Wuppertal-Oberbarmen on Friday night. A spokesman said on Friday morning that the police received several emergency calls after hearing a banging noise. The perpetrators fled in a car. According to the police spokesman, there were no injuries. The cash...

 and  Mark Rodriguez
1 min read
View of a destroyed ATM. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
View of a destroyed ATM. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Search measures - ATM blown up in Wuppertal-Oberbarmen

Several perpetrators blew up an ATM in Wuppertal-Oberbarmen on Friday night. A spokesman said on Friday morning that the police received several emergency calls after hearing a banging noise. The perpetrators fled in a car. According to the police spokesman, there were no injuries. The cash machine was located in a bank branch in the Nächstebreck district. It was not initially known whether the perpetrators were able to steal any money. The manhunt and further investigations are ongoing.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest