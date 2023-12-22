Manhunt - ATM blown up in Insheim: perpetrators on the run
As yet unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM in Insheim (Südliche Weinstraße district) on Friday morning. Whether money was taken is still being investigated, the police said. The perpetrators are on the run and a manhunt is underway. The amount of damage was initially unknown.
PM
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de