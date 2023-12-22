Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsATMmanhuntcriminalitywine routerhineland-palatinatecountypolice

ATM blown up in Insheim: perpetrators on the run

As yet unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM in Insheim (Südliche Weinstraße district) on Friday morning. Whether money was taken is still being investigated, the police said. The perpetrators are on the run and a manhunt is underway. The amount of damage was not initially known.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
A destroyed cash machine can be seen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A destroyed cash machine can be seen. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Manhunt - ATM blown up in Insheim: perpetrators on the run

As yet unknown perpetrators blew up an ATM in Insheim (Südliche Weinstraße district) on Friday morning. Whether money was taken is still being investigated, the police said. The perpetrators are on the run and a manhunt is underway. The amount of damage was initially unknown.

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Berlin's Governing Mayor Wegner. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Wegner wishes people in Berlin hope and confidence

After an eventful year marked by many crises, Berlin's Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) is hoping for a peaceful and reflective holiday season. "Christmas is the festival of love, hope and confidence - and especially in these times we can make good use of love, hope and confidence," said the...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest