Crime - ATM blasts at their highest level for five years

For the first time since 2018, criminals in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern have blown up a double-digit number of ATMs this year. A spokeswoman for the State Criminal Police Office in Leezen (Ludwigslust-Parchim district) announced that twelve blasts had been counted by December 5. According to the LKA figures, the same number of vending machines were blown up in 2018. After that, the figures in the north-east initially fell: there was only one blast in 2019, three in 2020 and five in 2021. The authority did not specify possible reasons for the fluctuations.

The spokesperson went on to say that the perpetrators' approach had changed. In the majority of blasts in 2023, the perpetrators used solid explosives. Before 2022, however, gas mixtures were predominantly used. However, it is not possible to say whether the perpetrators are generally more successful with solid explosives - the number of cases in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern is generally too low for that. The damage caused by the force of the explosions is sometimes "many times higher than the amount of money stolen".

According to the Federal CriminalPolice Office(BKA), criminals throughout Germany now mainly use solid explosives. These are generally more dangerous for residents and passers-by, as the perpetrators cannot control the explosion, the BKA warned.

In order to prevent these crimes, the LKA says it is relying on exchanges with other authorities and on raising awareness among bank employees, citizens and patrol officers. Suspicious observations should be reported directly. Investigators are also looking into attempts to spy on banks. A central investigation group is responsible for blasts at the authority.

A spokeswoman for the East German Savings Banks Association reported that no information is available on the total damage caused by blasts. In terms of prevention, the savings banks were guided by the results of the " ATM blasts round table", to which Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD) had invited over a year ago.

In the report, the bank representatives declare their willingness to expand preventative measures such as night-time closures, burglar alarms and video surveillance as well as protective measures built into the machines. The spokeswoman went on to say that the savings banks association does not provide any information on the security measures used in the north-east. "The more we talk, the less secure they become." The protective measures are constantly being expanded.

BKA on the "ATM blasts phenomenon" BKA 2022 situation report "ATM blasts round table" statement

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de