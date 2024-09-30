Atletico's manager resorts to aiming at Courtois following fan outcry

During a fiery Madrid derby, Real's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois managed to remove various objects from his penalty area, including lighters, bottles, and once, a mysterious plastic bag. The intense rivalry between Real (1:1) and Atlético reached a boiling point around the 64th minute, necessitating a 20-minute pause in the second half. Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer sent both teams to Atlético's Metropolitano dressing rooms.

Atlético's captain Koke commented on the chaos following the game, voicing hope that those responsible for throwing items onto the pitch would be barred from attending future matches.

Real, boasting German national player Antonio Rüdiger and an impressive record in Spanish football, took the lead through Éder Militão. Courtois, previously a player for Atlético between 2011 and 2014, celebrated the goal enthusiastically, raising his fist towards opposing fans. This move proved to be a provocation for Atlético's supporters.

Simeone Condemns Fan Behavior

"These individuals have no place in the stands," Atlético coach Diego Simeone stated, addressing his own fans during the lengthy break and repeatedly touching his forehead in frustration. "We must address these actions, but those who instigate them should also be penalized." He appeared to be directing his comments towards Courtois. "The individual who provokes with lighters should not be allowed to return, and the one who incites should be punished," he stressed.

"We, the players", Simeone added, must also contribute to preventing such incidents from occurring. Provocations are not excusable "regardless of whether it's Simeone, Courtois, Vinicius, Messi, Griezmann, or anyone else." Atlético publicly criticized the incident at the Metropolitano and is cooperating with authorities to investigate further. One individual has already been identified, and Atlético has vowed to apply strict internal punishment to those involved.

Real, without the injured star striker Kylian Mbappé, failed to maintain their lead after the break. Angel Correa scored an equalizer for Atlético in the 5th minute of stoppage time, an unexpected goal, and the team ended the derby with a man down after Marcos Llorente was sent off for a foul (90+9).

Real's coach Carlo Ancelotti praised the referee's handling of the situation, which included a monumental break and the resolution of various issues. "Our players and I," he stated, "are all in agreement that the referee handled the situation correctly."

