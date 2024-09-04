- Athletic medalist endured an ordeal when her partner drenched her in fuel and ignited it.

A Ugandan athletic competitor is currently in intensive care at a Kenyan medical facility following a gruesome incident where her boyfriend doused her in gasoline and ignited her. The 33-year-old endurance runner, Rebecca Cheptegei, who placed 44th in the marathon during the Paris Olympics, endured this horrific attack at her home in Endebess, located in western Kenya.

It is reported that her Kenyan partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, orchestrated the assault by sneaking into the residence while Cheptegei was attending church with her children. Upon her return, he proceeded to pour gasoline on her and set her ablaze. Marangach also sustained injuries from the flames. The neighbors intervened, managing to rescue both individuals and transport them to a local hospital. Cheptegei was later moved to a different facility and admitted to the intensive care unit on Monday. Her health remains critical, according to media sources, with 75% of her body surface area burnt.

Media reports failed to disclose the condition of Cheptegei's children. The couple had a history of frequent arguments.

Domestic abuse against females continues to be a serious issue in Kenya. Official records indicate that approximately one-third of women aged 15 and above have endured physical violence. Married women are at an increased risk, with 41% of married women and 20% of unmarried women subjected to this type of violence, as reported by Kenya's statistical bureau.

In light of the alarming statistics, it's crucial to address the issue of domestic abuse, especially towards women. Surprisingly, other relationships in Kenya, not just marriages, also see a significant percentage of women experiencing physical violence.

Read also: