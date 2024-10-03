Athletic Madrid's Robin Le Normand diagnosed with 'traumatic brain injury' after encounter with Real Madrid

As the game was about to end, Real's Tchouaméni leaped to head a cross from Vazquez. Atleti's Le Normand, a regular in their defense and a Spanish international, tried to intervene, leading to an unintentional clash of heads between the two.

Le Normand hit the ground instantly, writhing in agony, while Tchouaméni also stumbled, clutching his head. The match momentarily paused, and TV viewers saw Le Normand slowly exiting the Metropolitano Stadium, accompanied by two Atlético medical staff members.

Atleti revealed on Tuesday that Le Normand's injury was more severe than initially suspected. According to their statement, the 27-year-old suffered a severe blow to the head during the Madrid derby that resulted in a traumatic brain injury (TBI) with subdural haematoma.

A subdural haematoma occurs when blood accumulates between the brain and the skull.

The statement concluded by mentioning that the proper protocol for handling this type of injury will be followed as they work towards reintegrating Le Normand into the game.

The Colchoneros are scheduled to face Benfica in a Champions League match at Estadio da Luz in Portugal the following day.

