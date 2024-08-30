- Athletic ace Schulz expresses hope for honesty and fairness

Martin Schulz's gaze is pointed skyward, at least until the weekend rolls around. The triathlon ace and German Paralympics flag bearer is left trusting in fate, with doubts brewing over whether his race can commence in the Parisian Seine. If, as projected by Météo France, torrential rain hits Paris on the day of the race, the question of water cleanliness may once again surface.

This was a contentious topic at the Olympics just a few weeks back. Rain makes a river murkier, and despite an investment of 1.4 billion euros in sewage treatment factories and systems, Paris's water quality remains questionable enough to enable swimming in its heart.

"Of course, it's not the clearest water," Schulz told German Press Agency. "But I, personally, am not overly sensitive to it, and I imagine the others share my sentiment. They'd probably want to swim in the Seine before we have to resort to a duathlon." There's no alternative venue available, and the only alternative left is delaying the races until the 2nd or 3rd of September.

All choices will be made in a single day. "The decision to conduct the races will be based on the current weather forecast and water quality results just before the races," the organizing committee's spokesperson informed dpa. Originally, different scoring classes were intended to be spread over two days. "Now, the Seine's water quality is exceptional, and the current is within acceptable parameters," the spokesperson revealed on Friday.

Schulz, who was born without his left forearm, doesn't want to make a big deal out of these elements. However, the two-time gold medalist sees the river current as an extra challenge. He had cautioned that many para-athletes might find swimming upstream impossible.

Floods on the Champs-Élysées

Schulz is feeling ready. "Given the condition of my race, it might allow the strong swimmers to gain a bit of an edge," said the 34-year-old, who already considers the Paris Games special.

At the opening ceremony, he and wheelchair basketball player Edina Müller hoisted the German flag together. "It was quite an emotional experience. As we walked down the Champs-Élysées, I had a few tears well up in my eyes. It was spine-tingling on the Place de la Concorde, and I'm just pleased that I got to lead the German team," he said.

He earned praise from his team that had chosen him and Müller as the German flag bearers. "Of course, they make for an impressive pair. I was genuinely happy for them," said Paralympic table tennis player Valentin Baus. "I think it's an experience that an athlete would never forget."

Two sports, four appearances

Schulz might complete his fourth Games – he participated in London's swimming events in 2012 – by winning the title again. He couldn't have asked for a more spectacular setting than the one in Paris. “I think the course is fantastic, right in the city center with the Eiffel Tower and Champs-Élysées – many athletes would dream of this,” he said. “There will be countless spectators lining the route. That stirs up the competitive spirit in athletes.”

Swimming in a river undoubtedly introduces a certain unpredictability. “However, I don't see it as a major concern,” Schulz stated. For him, the most crucial thing is that he and his competitors are allowed to dip into the Seine, given that it had been pouring in Paris on Friday. “I hope no one faces any disadvantages and that everything proceeds fairly,” he said.

