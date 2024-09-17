At this hour, the film titled "Russians in Conflict" is being screened at the festival

10:51 Russian Diplomat Doubts Peace Discussions Regarding Ukraine Conflict

The Russian ambassador in Berlin, Sergei Nechaev, expressed reservations about potential peace talks concerning the war in Ukraine. Nechaev stated to Deutschlandfunk that a peace agreement is necessary first. Only once a plan is presented can Russia determine its alignment with their own viewpoints. Nechaev mentioned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's remarks from a ZDF summer interview weeks prior, where he advocated for rapid advancements towards achieving peace. "Another peace conference will undoubtedly take place," Scholz declared. Both he and Ukrainian President Zelensky agree that Russia should be included in this conference, too.

10:31 UN Development Program to Aid Ukraine During Winter

With numerous Russian airstrikes on vital infrastructure, experts speculate that Ukrainians may face a severe winter with power, heating, and water supply disruptions. To alleviate these interruptions, the Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz has teamed up with the UN Development Program (UNDP). The UNDP will help Ukraine maintain disruptions in the population's supply, among other things, by supplying gas-powered generators.

09:55 Sumy Oblast: 280,000 People Without Power After Attack

Following early-morning attacks on the Sumy Oblast in Ukraine with Russian Shahed drones, around 280,000 people are currently without power. The Ukrainian military claims to have shot down 16 drones, but the ones that managed to get through resulted in damage to critical infrastructure.

09:28 Ukraine Accuses Russians of Executing POW with Sword

The Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner reported the execution of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with a sword. "The Russians executed an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war, whose hands were bound with tape, with a sword," the commissioner commented, shocked by the Russians' barbarity and thirst for violence. A photograph of the soldier killed in this manner was published on social media that day. The sword used for the execution bears the inscription "For Kursk." Ukrainian photographers Konstantin and Vlada Liberova publish images of Ukrainian soldiers who have survived Russian captivity.

09:02 Chechen Commander Speaks on Kursk Offensive

When Kyiv started its incursion into the Kursk border region early August, the Russian military leadership remained silent. However, Chechen commander Apti Alaudinow expressed optimism on his Telegram channel: "Let's stay calm, snack on popcorn, and watch our guys obliterate the enemy," he wrote on the initial day of the operation. Since then, Alaudinow has emerged as a key commentator on the Kursk offensive, with Russian media disseminating his statements. According to AFP-consulted experts, such media presence is only permissible with the highest authorities' approval. Like Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, Alaudinow seems to enjoy an unusual degree of free speech. Some even speculate that he could be Kadyrov's potential successor, as he is reportedly in poor health.

08:42 Germany Sends 100 Million Euros in Winter Aid to UkraineGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced during her visit to the Republic of Moldova in Chisinau that Germany will provide Ukraine with an additional 100 million euros in winter aid. "Winter is drawing near, and autumn is at the door," Baerbock said before a meeting of the Moldova Partnership Platform in the capital of the former Soviet republic. Fearing another "winter war" initiated by Russia to make life as difficult as possible for Ukraine's people.

08:01 Ukraine Reports Russian Air Attacks on Energy Facilities in SumyUkraine has reported another major drone attack from Russia. The air defense shot down 34 out of 51 Russian drones last night, the air force reports. It was active in five regions. According to local authorities, energy infrastructure in the northeastern Sumy region was also targeted. A total of 16 Russian drones were intercepted there, and critical infrastructure, including water supply systems and hospitals, were connected to backup power sources. Emergency teams are currently making repairs.

07:37 Ukraine Reports 1020 Russian Casualties Since YesterdayRussia has sustained 1020 casualties, including deaths and injuries, since yesterday, according to the Ukrainian General Staff. This brings the total number of Russian losses since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 to 635,880. In the last 24 hours, six artillery systems and two tanks were damaged or destroyed, along with six armored vehicles and 66 drones.

07:10 Kyiv Post: Russian Military Airport Attacked by Ukrainian Drone StrikesOvernight, the Russian military airport in Engels, Saratov region, was reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones, according to Kyiv Post. Video evidence shows detonations, and strategic bombers armed with missiles that Russia uses to attack Ukrainian cities are thought to be stationed at the airport.

06:35 NATO Chief Stoltenberg Encourages Discussion on Long-Range Weapons for UkraineDeparting NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg encourages the ongoing global debate surrounding the potential authorization for Ukraine to fire western long-range weapons into Russian territory. "Each ally holds the power to make such decisions, but it's crucial we collaborate closely on these matters, just as we always do," Stoltenberg advised British broadcaster LBC. Ukraine has been appealing to its allies for this authorization to target Russian headquarters, airfields, and infrastructure for weeks. Concerning escalation concerns, Stoltenberg acknowledged there are no risk-free options in warfare. "However, I still believe the highest risk lies in Putin's victory in Ukraine."

06:13 Meta Halts Global Spread of Russian Propaganda via RTMeta, the proprietor of Facebook, curtails the dissemination of Russian state propaganda through media platforms like RT globally. RT (erstwhile Russia Today) and its related entities will be barred from Meta's apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, as per Meta's declaration. Since spring 2022, RT has been prohibited in the EU due to disinformation campaigns related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For further details, please visit this link:

05:33 Lukashenko Grants Pardon to 37 Convicts in BelarusAuthoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has absolved 37 inmates. The Presidential Administration in Minsk deems these prisoners convicted of "extremism," a term frequently employed to discredit Belarusian dissidents. Among the pardoned are six women and individuals enduring health issues. No specifics about the 37 pardoned individuals are disclosed. Over the past two months, Belarus repeatedly has pardoned prisoners detained for opposing the government. In mid-August, Lukashenko pardoned 30 political prisoners, and another 30 followed in early September. In each instance, the president assured that the prisoners expressed remorse and sought forgiveness.

03:11 UN Report: Human Rights Condition in Russia DeterioratesThe human rights situation in Russia is deteriorating, as per a UN report. "There now exists a structurally enforced, state-sponsored system of human rights infringements," asserts Mariana Katzarova, designated by the UN Human Rights Council in 2023 as the special rapporteur on Russia. This system aims to stifle civil society and political opposition, the report explains. Critics of Russia's war against Ukraine and dissidents are being targeted more ferociously. Katzarova estimates at least 1372 individuals have been convicted on questionable charges and given lengthy prison sentences. In custody, they endure torture. Political prisoners are housed in solitary confinement cells, while others forcibly undergo psychiatric treatment. Only those Katzarova is aware of are mentioned in the report; the actual figures might be even higher, a team member added.

23:24 Sweden to Direct NATO's Proposed Presence in FinlandNATO is contemplating the establishment of a military presence in Finland's north, with Sweden potentially assuming the lead role. This entails constructing a novel multinational NATO force model, called Forward Land Forces (FLF), similar to those in neighboring NATO countries facing Russia. Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson and Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen announced this at a press conference in Stockholm. Jonson expressed gratitude for Finland's invitation to lead this presence, affirming that it would enhance NATO's overall security.

