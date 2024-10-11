At their initial encounter, Putin commends the "excellent" state of relations with Iran's president.

13:20 Oil Depot in Crimea Still Smoldering After Five Days of FireLocal authorities report that a fire in an oil depot on Crimea, initiated by Ukraine, is still not completely put out after five days. Firefighters are still on the scene, as per Igor Tkatschenko, head of the Russian-appointed administration. Despite the ongoing efforts, the situation is claimed to be stable and under control. The oil terminal in Feodossya, located on the eastern coast of Crimea, was targeted by Ukraine on Monday.

12:56 Boosting Security: Faeser Stations Marine GSG-9 Unit at Baltic SeaGerman Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is reportedly bolstering the federal police on the North and Baltic Seas, with a permanent marine unit of GSG 9 stationed in Neustadt, Schleswig-Holstein. The specialized anti-terror unit can now intervene more swiftly in crisis situations from this coastal city. The stationing is allegedly in response to threats to critical infrastructure due to potential acts of sabotage.

12:31 Cyber Assault on Russian Military Training BaseSpecialists from Ukraine's military intelligence service allegedly conducted a cyberattack on the network infrastructure of the North Caucasus Federal University, which trains military personnel and specialists for Russia. The hackers are reported to have published a call to support the offensive operations of the Ukrainian armed forces.

11:56 ntv Correspondent in Odessa: Ukraine Wary of Poor Ceasefire AgreementAfter the cancellation of the Ukraine conference in Ramstein, Zelensky is scheduled to meet European leaders in London, Paris, Rome, and Berlin. President Zelensky is expected to discuss various topics during his meetings in Germany with Scholz and Steinmeier.

11:35 Meeting with the Pope: Zelensky in VaticanUkrainian President Zelensky met with Pope Francis in the Vatican this morning. The Vatican confirmed that the meeting lasted 30 minutes, and Zelensky presented the Catholic Church leader with a painting titled "The Bucha Massacre," depicting a girl amidst the ruins. This was Zelensky's third visit to the Vatican since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Critics often accused the Pope of peace appeals that were not well-received in Kyiv.

11:05 Söder and Röttgen Advocate Stronger Support for UkraineCSU leader Markus Söder requests the EU to maintain unity in supporting Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia. The EU should not be swayed by the opinions of Sahra Wagenknecht or the AfD when making foreign policy decisions, Söder told Augsburger Allgemeine. Söder strongly disagreed with calls for more diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to him, such appeasement would create new dangers, with potentially half of Europe endangered in five to six years. Meanwhile, CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen advocates for increased aid to Ukraine and criticizes the government's current strategy. Röttgen was critical of the postponement of the Ukraine conference scheduled for tomorrow in Ramstein.

10:51 Russian Man Sentenced to 18 Years for Plot to Attack Army Recruitment OfficesA man from Siberia was sentenced to 18 years in prison by a Russian military court for allegedly planning an arson attack on an army recruitment office. The man, aged 45, reportedly contacted a representative of a paramilitary organization labeled as a terrorist group in Russia via the internet and distributed incendiary devices to set fire to a recruitment office in Barnaul, southern Siberia.

10:38 Putin Meets with Iranian PresidentRussian President Putin arrived in Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum with key political figures from Central Asia. A meeting with Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian was also scheduled to discuss the situation in the Middle East. In his inaugural speech, Putin reaffirmed his desire to establish a new world order with Russia's allies and partners, as demonstrated in a Kremlin-released video. Moscow and Tehran signed an agreement worth approximately 1.5 billion euros following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, allowing Iran to export drones to Russia for use in the conflict against Ukraine. The US suspects that Iran has also supplied Russia with short-range ballistic missiles.

10:21 Ukrainian Forces Claim Destruction of Russian HelicopterUkrainian forces are reported to have destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter in the Kharkiv region, according to the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian General Staff did not offer any specific details on how the helicopter was destroyed. The helicopter, valued at $10-$15 million, was reportedly destroyed.

09:50 Kiesewetter: Ukraine Faces Imminent Domination German CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter underscores the necessity of robust support for Ukraine before Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Germany. He stated in ARD's "Morning Magazine" that the stakes aren't being made clear enough. "Ukraine is on the brink of subjugation, there's a risk of mass exodus, and Putin questions, 'Why should I negotiate?' diplomatic endeavors fail to compel Russian President Putin to the negotiating table 'since he sees that Ukraine is running out of ammunition.'**

09:19 Ukraine: Russia Shifts 50,000 Troops to Kursk Per Ukrainian reports, Russia has moved approximately 50,000 troops from other front lines to the Russian region of Kursk since the Ukrainian offensive's start. Ukrainian military leader Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this in a television documentary, as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The Ukrainian leadership had explained that one of the primary objectives of the offensive since August has been to redirect Russian forces from the battlefields in Ukraine.

08:51 Lange Warns Against Ceding Ukrainian Territory to Russia Security expert Nico Lange cautions against surrendering Ukrainian territory to Russia. If Putin gets some Ukrainian territories, there won't be peace, he said to the "Bild" newspaper. "Putin isn't interested in the territories; he's interested in controlling Ukraine."

08:13 Glukhovsky: Putin Aims to Corrupt New Generation as Well Russian author Dmitry Glukhovsky, who fled to Europe, hopes for resistance against Kremlin leader Putin in his exile. "In the past three decades before the war, a generation has grown up that aspires to a normal, happy, and free life," said the 45-year-old. Millions of Russians in cities do not support the war against Ukraine and have the potential for resistance against the system. He expects that the Kremlin leader will try to corrupt "this new generation" within the next five to seven years. Nevertheless, he looks optimistically to the future because the war is unpopular in Russia, and many people in the country hope for a different life.

07:36 Odessa Reports Several Dead After Russian Missile Attack A Russian missile strike in the southern Ukrainian region of Odessa has claimed four lives, according to local authorities. A ballistic missile hit a two-story building housing civilians and workers, as reported by regional governor Oleh Kiper on Telegram. Ten more individuals were injured.

07:11 NATO Urges Substantial Boost in Germany's Defense Spending NATO deems Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "turnaround" policy inadequate and demands a significant increase in Germany's defense spending. "Two percent is not enough for Germany; it should aim for three percent," said the highest German NATO general, Christian Badia, to the "Süddeutsche Zeitung". Germany is now only meeting the NATO objective of investing two percent of its GDP in defense. At a GDP of around four trillion euros, three percent would currently translate to an additional 40 billion euros per year.

06:49 Ukrainian Shipping Corridor Insurance Costs Surge

Insurance costs for ships navigating the Ukrainian shipping corridor in the Black Sea have escalated sharply this week, following Russia's intensified attacks on crucial ports, according to financial news agency Bloomberg, citing two anonymous market sources. The premiums now stand at one percent of the vessel's value. Despite stable traffic, additional attacks might make shipowners more cautious.

06:21 Ukraine Certifies Over 140 New Drone Models

Since the beginning of the year, more than 140 unmanned aerial systems and 33 ground robot systems of domestic manufacture have been approved for use in the army in Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as reported by the state news agency Ukrinform. Forty percent of these approvals were granted in the third quarter, indicating an increase in Ukrainian weapons production.

05:42 Klitschko Reports Explosions in Kyiv

Explosions were reported in Kyiv overnight, with air defense forces deployed in the capital, as reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. "Explosions can be heard in the capital - air defense forces are on high alert. Stay in shelters," he wrote on Telegram.

04:17 Zelensky Expected in Berlin for Meeting with Scholz

Ukrainian President Zelensky is scheduled to visit Berlin as part of his tour of several European capitals. According to reports from Kyiv, a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned for 2:30 PM. During his talks with Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Zelensky will discuss additional support for Ukraine with weapon deliveries to counter Russian invaders, as well as initiatives towards a peaceful resolution. Initially, Zelensky was slated to participate in a summit on the Ukraine situation at the US airbase in Ramstein, but this meeting has been postponed after US President Joe Biden canceled his state visit to Germany due to Hurricane "Milton." Zelensky met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte in London on Thursday, and later with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris before continuing on to Rome to meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During his European tour, Zelensky aims to secure further support for the fight against Russian invasion troops.

After temporarily scraping his trip to Germany, U.S. President Biden and German Chancellor Scholz have affirmed their solid partnership, emphasizing their mutual backing for Ukraine's resistance against Russian hostility, as stated in a release issued in Washington. This alliance is touted as one of "unwavering robustness." Biden had postponed his planned visit to Germany this week due to Hurricane "Milton," which struck Florida on Thursday night. Regrettably, the Ukraine Meeting Group summit slated for Saturday at the RAMstein U.S. base also got cancelled.

02:40 Persistent Attacks in Eastern UkraineRussian forces persistently assault eastern Ukraine with significant intensity, according to Ukrainian military reports. On Thursday, there were 114 attacks, the Ukrainian General Staff unveiled in its evening situation report. A staggering 30 attacks were reported on the Lyman front section, which is situated in the Donetsk region. Besides Lyman, the front section also encompasses the final Luhansk villages yet to be seized by Russia. Russia proclaimed the whole Luhansk region its territory in 2022. Moreover, the fiercest assaults took place in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. The exact military numbers remain undetermined; nonetheless, they suggest the intensity of the conflict. It's been reported that four tiny villages on the eastern front were overtaken by the Russian army in the evening.

01:49 Military Leaders Advocating for More Long-Range Weapons for UkraineBefore Chancellor Scholz's meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky, military and foreign policy experts from the Green Party, FDP, and Union urged the dispatch of German weaponry with extended reach to Ukraine. Green politician Hofreiter stated to the "Rheinische Post," "We must deliver a considerable amount more air defense, ammunition, and long-range weapons to Ukraine." Green politician Hofreiter emphasized, "Range restrictions on dispatched weapons do not promote de-escalation but enable further Russian attacks." Furthermore, the chairwoman of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Strack-Zimmermann of the FDP, critiqued, "Ukraine is sinking, and we're still merely tossing it life rings to save it from drowning." CDU defense expert Wadephul reiterated his demand for the use of German cruise missiles by Ukraine. "The deployment of Taurus would be a substantial assistance. This is evident in the successful Ukrainian attacks on Russian depots deep in the rear using cruise missiles with comparable striking power."

23:53 Reconstruction Conference for Ukraine Held in Italy in 2025Italy will organize a reconstruction conference for Ukraine in July 2025, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced after meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Ukraine isn't alone, and we'll stand by it as long as necessary."

22:21 Permission Granted for Foreigners to Serve as Officers in Ukrainian ArmyThe Ukrainian parliament approved a legislative amendment granting foreign nationals the opportunity to serve as officers within the Ukrainian military. Previously, only simple soldiers and sergeants were permitted to join as foreign volunteers. "The primary goal is to make it possible to recruit not just soldiers and sergeants but also officers from foreign nations," wrote Ukrainian MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram.

The European Union condemns the ongoing attacks on Ukrainian territory and calls for a peaceful resolution to the conflict. Despite Russia's invasion, the European leaders remain united in their support for Ukraine and its sovereignty, as evidenced by their meetings with President Zelensky.

In light of the threats to critical infrastructure due to potential acts of sabotage, the European Union is considering bolstering its maritime security forces to protect its interests in the Baltic Sea. This move is seen as a response to the increasing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

