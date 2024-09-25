At the UN, Blinken enumerates China and Iran as issues of concern

UN Secretary of State Blinken Urges Stronger Action Against Russia's Allies in Ukraine ConflictAntony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, emphasized the need for harsher sanctions against Russia's allies aiding in the Ukraine war during a UN meeting. He stated, "The most efficient solution is to stop those who are fueling Putin's aggression." This statement was made during a UN Security Council gathering in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Blinken also advocated for a just peace respecting the UN Charter principles, specifically mentioning Russia's support from North Korea and Iran.

23:45 China Defends Peace Negotiations in Ukraine at UNChinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the UN Security Council to focus more on peace settlements in Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of adhering to three key principles: no expansion of the conflict zone, no escalation of hostilities, and no provocations. Wang made these remarks during a UN Security Council gathering, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also present. Wang emphasized China's neutrality in the crisis, stating, "China did not instigate the Ukraine crisis and is not involved in it." Western nations accuse China of buttressing the Ukraine war through extensive weapon supplies to Russia.

23:09 Zelenskyy Doubts Negotiations with Russia to End WarUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed extreme concern about resolving the ongoing hostilities with Russia via diplomatic negotiations. "This war cannot fade away," Zelenskyy said, during a UN Security Council meeting in New York. He questioned the effectiveness of talks to resolve the conflict, stating, "In this light, peace cannot be achieved through conversations." He also emphasized the need for decisive actions.

22:00 Trump Demands US Exit from Ukraine WarFormer U.S. President Donald Trump advocated for an American withdrawal from the Ukraine conflict. During a campaign event in Georgia, Trump criticized the Biden administration for dragging the U.S. into the war, stating, "They can't extract us now. They can't do it." He suggested that only under his leadership, the U.S. could extricate themselves from the conflict: "I will handle it. I will negotiate an exit. We must leave."

21:30 US Sends New Military Aid to UkraineSources report that the U.S. is dispatching a fresh military aid package worth approximately $375 million to Ukraine. The package includes various munitions, artillery, armored vehicles, and medium-range cluster bombs, according to U.S. government sources. An official announcement of the aid is expected tomorrow, with a significant portion of the weapons to be sent immediately from the U.S. military stockpile. Since the commencement of the Russian invasion in 2022, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with over $56.2 billion in military aid.

20:54 Ukraine Rejects Temporary Annexation by Russia as Peace SolutionThe Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has rejected the prospect of temporarily occupying its territory by Russia during peace negotiations. Zelenskyy's peace formula, as expressed, includes the full withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian sovereign territory within internationally recognized borders. Russia currently controls about one-fifth of Ukraine's neighboring country and claims ownership of several administrative regions in its southeast, including the Crimean Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014.

20:25 Russian Army to Recruit Criminals for Ukraine WarThe Russian parliament has approved legislation allowing suspected criminals to join the army in the ongoing combat against Ukraine. The bill permits those previously charged but yet to be convicted to enlist. If they are honored or wounded in battle, their charges will be dropped. The legislation is pending approval from the upper house and President Vladimir Putin. The Russian army has been employing criminals in exchange for frontline service for some time.

19:43 Australia to Provide Ukraine with Retired Abrams TanksUkrainian forces might receive 59 retired Abrams M1A1 tanks from Australia to counter Russian invasion forces. Mediums suggest that the Australian government is collaborating with the Biden administration to facilitate the transfer. The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that the 59 retirement-worthy Australian Abrams M1A1 tanks include models that never saw combat. The 59 tanks are being replaced by newer versions, and the Ukrainian community in Australia has advocated for the plan after discovering surplus military equipment being auctioned online.

18:50 Russian Teenagers Arrested for Allegedly Burning Military HelicopterTwo Russian teenagers have been detained in Siberia for alleged involvement in setting a military helicopter ablaze. The court in Omsk has ordered a two-month pretrial detention for the 16-year-olds. If convicted, they face up to 20 years in prison. The local Telegram channel reports that the two students found their way into a military base on Saturday and hurled a Molotov cocktail at an MI-8 helicopter. They claimed in a Telegram video they were motivated by payment and promised approximately 18,000 euros. The identity of their recruiter remains unknown.

18:17 Wagner Propagandist Apprehended in Chad's CustodyThe apprehension of three individuals in Chad has created a stir between Chad and Russia. Among these detainees are Maxim Shugaley, an individual sanctioned by the EU as a propagandist for the mercenary group Wagner, and his associate Samer Sueifan. As per Russian reports, they are a sociologist and his interpreter who had previously served time in Libya due to accusations of tampering with elections. Russia claims they were apprehended upon arriving at Chad's airport on September 19. On September 21, another Russian and a Belarusian national were taken into custody as well. Chad's ambassador to Russia informed the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, expressing the need for their immediate handover to Russian authorities. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry had demanded their release. The reasons behind their detainment remain hazy.

17:40 Peseschkian, Iran's President, to Attend Russia Summit, Meets PutinIranian President Massoud Peseschkian will have a rendezvous with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to Russia in October. According to a spokesperson in Tehran, Peseschkian will attend the BRICS summit and also hold one-on-one consultations with Putin. She further added that an agreement on a "strategic partnership" between Iran and Russia is approaching completion, but provided no additional information.

17:07 Strack-Zimmermann Stands Firm Against Shift in Ukraine PolicyThe head of the defense committee in the European Parliament, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), has vehemently denied any alterations to her party's Ukraine policy. Despite recent regional elections, she advocates for heightened efforts in explaining why supporting Ukraine serves as "our self-interest." She cautions, "If Putin prevails (...), it will not be the final conflict."

16:44 Biden Through UN: "We Won't Back Off Our Support for Ukraine"US President Joe Biden urged the UN General Assembly to maintain support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia's invasion. "We will not wane in our support for Ukraine," Biden emphasized. He characterized Russia's war as a flop.

16:25 Ukrainian Vehicles in Germany Require German Registration from OctoberStarting October, Ukrainian refugees living in Germany will have to register their automobiles. This is applicable if the vehicle has been in the country for more than a year. The German government has laid the groundwork for this legislation. Until September 30, the automobiles continue to enjoy local exemptions. The new registration process is outlined in a questionnaire developed by the Federal Ministry of Transport and the federal states over the past few months. Vehicle owners are expected to submit documents, including a document featuring a Latin name, the Ukrainian registration certificate, and evidence of insurance. Electronic Ukrainian documents are not accepted. On completion of registration, Ukrainian license plates must be replaced.

15:40 Explosions in Kharkiv: Civilian Casualties Following Guided Bomb StrikesA series of Russian guided bombs have hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, causing harm to civilians. "The death toll has increased to three," Governor Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram. More than a dozen individuals were injured. According to reports, a guided bomb directly impacted a multi-story structure. Mayor Ihor Terechov had previously notified on Telegram about bomb strikes in four city districts and two damaged high-rise buildings.

15:15 German Military Conducts Defense Exercise in Hamburg HarbourFrom September 29 to October 1, the German military is planning a large-scale defense exercise in Hamburg harbour, named "Red Storm Alpha". The Landeskommando Hamburg will secure a portion of the harbour with home protection troops, as declared by the military. Among other things, a checkpoint will be established. The aim of the exercise is to safeguard significant defense infrastructure, maintain a uniform situation assessment on all levels, and ensure swift and secure communication among all exercise participants. Civilian traffic will not be involved in the exercise and should not be disrupted. After Russia's violation of international law in its assault on Ukraine, a conventional war in Europe is perceived as possible within the next five years, as mentioned in a statement. The NATO allies aim to jointly counteract this by swiftly deploying allied troops from west to east. "Germany, due to its geostrategic location, plays the role of a hub. Therefore, the organization of military transportation by rail, road, or air, the provision of food, beds, or fuel, or the securing of entire vehicle columns must be practiced to credibly deter," it continues.

14:30 Zelensky Bolsters Investment in Ukraine's Energy Sector in the USUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instrumentalized investments in the damaged energy sector during his visit to the USA. "The main focus was on preparing the Ukrainian energy system for the winter," the head of state wrote on social networks. The country fears power outages again this winter due to war damage caused by Russia. Zelensky put forth special incentives. "This is a proposal from us. This is one of the points of our victory plan," he said in a video released. Alongside representatives from energy, finance, and insurance companies, the head of the US Agency for International Development, Samantha Power, also participated in the meeting in New York.

13:55 Military Specialist Contends Ukrainian Offensive in Kursk as a SuccessNumerous observers show dissension regarding whether the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian Kursk region is a victory or a setback for Kyiv. Military expert Nico Lange considers it a victory and maintains, "While Zelensky negotiates about Ukrainian peace plans in New York, one must imagine him conducting these negotiations without the Kursk offensive. That alone underscores the worth and success of the Kursk offensive."

13:17 Kyiv: "Triumph Strategy" Includes NATO Invitation ProposalThe proposal for Ukraine to join NATO is part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Triumph Strategy" for Kyiv, as stated by Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, during an appearance in New York. Despite Moscow's warnings of escalation, Ukraine's allies should extend this invitation, according to Yermak. The strategy involves both military and diplomatic components. Russia invaded Ukraine partially due to Kyiv's aspiration to join NATO.

12:42 After Zelensky's Peace Statements: Russia Remains Committed to War AimsDespite Kyiv's plea for negotiations, Moscow continues to stand firm on its war objectives in Ukraine. "Once these goals are achieved, in one way or another, the special military operation will end," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, referring to the 2.5-year Russian invasion. He responded to President Volodymyr Zelensky's statements during his U.S. trip, where he suggested that an end to the war was closer than many expect. Zelensky introduced his "Triumph Strategy" in the U.S., aiming to put pressure on Moscow to negotiate. Russia's war objectives include controlling the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, preventing Ukraine's NATO membership, and previously, the removal of the Kyiv government. Many experts believe Russia's ultimate goal is control over all of Ukraine.

11:59 Critical Situation in Vuhledar Deteriorates - Russians Allegedly Using Deceitful StrategyThe situation around Vuhledar is critical and worsening, according to Deepstate. "The Russians are attempting to surround the settlement while simultaneously reducing it to ruins with artillery and other weapons." Deepstate does not report the entry of Russian troops. "Holding out until the end means sacrificing the remaining city for the price of our military, which is unacceptable. We should have thought about the consequences earlier, but now it's too late. The soldiers of the 72nd Brigade are not giving up and continue despite everything." According to Nexta, Russia is once again employing the "scorched earth" tactic by heavily bombarding Vuhledar from the air:

11:15 Spectacular Attacks on Russian Munitions Depots: Vast Amounts of Russian Ammunition DestroyedUkraine has recently executed several remarkable attacks on munitions depots, obliterating enormous quantities of Russian rockets, artillery shells, and other resources. High-resolution satellite images from Maxar demonstrate the extent of the latest attacks in Oktyabrsky and Torsun.

10:46 Devastating Attacks on Zaporizhzhia: One Dead, Several Injured, and Extensive DamageRussian attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia have resulted in one fatality and six injuries, according to official reports. The area was hit by "massive air strikes" within two hours late Monday evening, the state civil defense agency reported. "One man died and six others were injured, including a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy," said regional governor Ivan Fedorov on the Telegram messaging service. An infrastructure facility and residential buildings were also set on fire. According to a city administration employee, 74 apartment blocks and 24 private houses were damaged in different parts of the city.

10:07 Munz on Russian Aircraft Carrier Crew: "Aircraft Carrier May Never Sail Again"The crew of the Russian aircraft carrier "Admiral Kuznetsov" is reportedly being reassigned to the front, according to a Forbes report. The ship is infamous for its series of mishaps, explains ntv correspondent Rainer Munz from Moscow. The crew's reassignment could be a sign of Russia's financial difficulties:

09:27 Fortress of Resistance: Is Wuhledar on the Brink of Collapse? Russian Forces Allegedly AdvanceRussian forces are reportedly advancing on the eastern Ukrainian town of Wuhledar, according to state media and bloggers. "Russian units have entered Wuhledar - the assault on the city has begun," writes Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian military blogger born in Ukraine. Other pro-Russian war bloggers also report the attack. State Russian media reports that the city, located in the Donetsk region, has been encircled and fighting is underway to the east of the settlement. Military expert Colonel Reisner also tells ntv.de that Russian troops are advancing towards the city from several directions like a pincer. "Wuhledar is at risk of being encircled. It must be assumed that the 72nd mechanized brigade, equipped with tanks and combat vehicles, will not be able to hold the area."

08:59 Russia and Ukraine Trade Drone Attacks at NightRussia's air defense reportedly shot down 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to state news agency TASS, citing the Russian defense ministry. Six were intercepted over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, and one over the Bryansk region. Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force reports that Russia attacked with 81 drones and four missiles overnight. 79 drones were shot down or forced to crash. There are no initial reports of casualties or damage.

08:17 Denmark's Directive on Long-Range Attacks against RussiaDanish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen encourages allies of Ukraine to approve the use of Western weapons with extended reach against Russia. In an interview with Bloomberg, she suggests ending the debates about limitations. "I propose that we put an end to the discussion about boundary lines," Frederiksen mentions. She believes that the most significant line has already been crossed. "And that was when the Russians invaded Ukraine." She vows to never allow Russia to determine what's right within NATO, Europe, or Ukraine, Frederiksen states.

Financing Savings from Reporting Missing Russian Casualties

As per a leaked phone call by Ukrainian military intelligence, fallen Russian soldiers on the battlefield are being buried and reported missing to avoid costly family compensation payments. "They kill them, the fighting continues, it's hot, they start to smell, so we bury them right there, and then they're reported missing. And if they're missing, the family doesn't get paid. Understand?", a man explains to a resident from the Russian region of Belgorod in the call reported by Kyiv Independent. The payments for each fallen soldier are said to range between $67,500 and $116,000.

Negative Russian Statements Indicate No End to War

While Ukrainian President Zelenskyy highlights his "victory plan" in the US, Russia shows no signs of wanting to resolve the conflict. "The Kremlin continues to publicly signal its lack of interest in a peace settlement that does not involve the entire surrender of the Ukrainian government and the destruction of the Ukrainian state," writes the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). High-ranking Russian officials have recently expressed opposition to participating in the next peace summit, and Kremlin spokesman Peskov has reiterated that Russia is not prepared to negotiate unless it's about Ukrainian capitulation, also referring to NATO and the West as an "enemy". According to the ISW, Russia is not interested in honest peace negotiations with Ukraine but only mentions "peace plans" and "negotiations" to put pressure on the West to force Ukraine to make concessions regarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

06:27 Zelensky: Aggression Ending Soon due to US Support

Determined measures by the US government could bring an early end to Russian aggression against Ukraine next year, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "Now, at the end of the year, we have the opportunity to strengthen our cooperation between Ukraine and the US," Zelensky wrote in a post on his Telegram channel after meeting a bipartisan US congressional delegation. In the US for UN General Assembly sessions and to present his "victory plan" to the US government, Zelensky.

05:44 Mi-8 Helicopter Destroyed by Teenage Arsonists

Two teenagers used a Molotov cocktail to set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at a Russian air force base in Omsk last Saturday, as per the Telegram channel Baza. The 16-year-olds were later arrested, and they allegedly accepted a $20,000 offer to carry out the attack. The helicopter suffered significant damage, according to Russian media. This incident follows a similar attack on September 11, when two boys set fire to a Mi-8 helicopter at the Nojabrsk airport in the Tyumen region. Various acts of sabotage have been reported in various regions of Russia, including derailments of trains. In January, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) claimed that some of Russia's railways had been attacked by "unknown forces" against the Putin regime.

04:44 G7 to Review Provision of Long-Range Missiles to KyivThe foreign ministers of the G7 countries will discuss potential delivery of long-range missiles to Ukraine, which could reach Russian territory, on Monday. Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, announced this from the UN General Assembly. Russia is also receiving new weapons, including Iranian missiles, despite Tehran repeatedly denying this.

03:50 Peace closer than anticipated, says ZelenskyUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares optimism about an imminent end to the war with Russia. "I believe we are closer to peace than we think," Zelensky states in an interview with US broadcaster ABC News. He emphasizes the need for continued support from the US and other partners.

02:50 Casualties from Recent Russian Attacks on SaporizhzhiaRussian forces carried out repeated attacks on the southeastern Ukrainian city of Saporizhzhia in the evening, resulting in one death and five injuries, according to the regional governor, Ivan Fedorov. Ivan Fedorov reports on Telegram that two houses were destroyed in the attack, although the weapon type is unknown. Russian forces also targeted the city's infrastructure, leading to a fire that rescue services successfully put out without any reported injuries.

01:29 Ukrainian Forces Struggling in Pokrovsk RegionThe Ukrainian military is currently facing pressures in the eastern part of the country, as reported by its own sources. The General Staff in Kyiv indicates that the situation in Pokrovsk and Kurachove areas remains volatile. Out of the total 125 Russian attacks along the frontline, more than 50 occurred in this specific region. The Ukrainian military leadership clarifies that the enemy's primary focus has been on Pokrovsk. While independent observers credit the Ukrainians with hindering the Russian advance towards Pokrovsk, the situation remains precarious for the defenders heading towards Kurachove, located further south-east. The Russian troops' progress near the mining town of Hirnyk poses a threat of encircling several units there. A similar circumvention of defensive positions is also noticed somewhat south near the city of Vuhledar, which the Russians have previously failed to capture through direct assaults.

00:28 American Man Sentenced to Six Years in Russian Prison for Child Abduction AttemptA U.S. citizen has been given a six-year prison sentence in Russia for attempting to leave the country with his Russian son without the mother's consent, according to judicial authorities. A court in Kaliningrad found the man guilty of attempted "abduction" and penalized him with labor camp detention. The man, in July 2023, attempted to take his four-year-old son out of the country without obtaining the mother's consent, as explained by the court in a Telegram message. He was apprehended by border guards as he attempted to cross the border into Poland via a forest path.

23:14 Deaths Reported Following Ukrainian Attack on Russian VillageThree individuals have lost their lives in an attack on a Russian village near the Ukrainian border, as reported by local authorities. The village of Archangelskoe, approximately five kilometers from the border, was hit by the Ukrainian army on Monday, according to Belgorod region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a Telegram update. Two adults and an adolescent were killed, and two more, including a child, were injured.

22:13 Zelensky Praises Scholz's German Support After Meeting in New YorkAfter having a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in New York, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commended Germany's support. "We are extremely thankful for Germany's help," Zelensky expressed in X. "Our joint efforts have saved countless lives, and there's definitely more potential to bolster security across the entire European continent." Scholz, however, reiterated Germany's stance of refusing to provide Ukraine with advanced weapons.

21:35 Forbes: Russian Aircraft Carrier's Crew May Get Deployed to Ukraine WarRussia's only aircraft carrier, named "Admiral Kuznetsov," has garnered attention due to its numerous issues even after its launch in the 1980s, despite having only a few deployments. Recently, Forbes magazine reports that soldiers from the 15,000-strong Kuznetsov crew are increasingly being deployed to the war in Ukraine, not on their aircraft carrier, but as part of their own battalion. According to Forbes, this is one of the measures being adopted to meet Russia's monthly recruitment needs, which the magazine estimates at 30,000 new soldiers each month. Meanwhile, the Kuznetsov's condition is reportedly deteriorating, making it increasingly likely to become a permanent resident of the Murmansk coastline, where it has been residing for some time.

