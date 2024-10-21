At the supposedly largest tech event globally, artificial intelligence and robots become the main attractions.

"I gotta say, this year's focus on AI and deep tech was something truly exhilarating," expressed Trixie LohMirmand, holding the titles of executive vice president at Dubai World Trade Centre and CEO of KAOUN International, the event's organizers. "A plethora of companies and industries are now hopping on the AI bandwagon, especially the underserved sectors like healthcare."

As per Trixie Dennis, CEO of US telecom giant Avaya, AI presents a massive expansion potential. "The reason AI is causing such a commotion," she shared with CNN at the event, "is that there hasn't been a shift with the potential to boost global GDP on such a massive scale in a really, really long time – picture the industrial revolution. And that opens up an opportunity for everyone to snatch market share from rivals, establish new markets, and grow."

The event, originally known as the Gulf Computer Exhibition, which started in a single hall in 1981, has come a long way, now in its 44th edition, sprawling across 40 halls. With over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors in attendance, hailing from 180 countries, this show has also expanded beyond the United Arab Emirates, with sister events in Germany, Singapore, and Morocco.

Several companies used the stage to debut their new offerings, such as Dubai-based deep tech company Xpanceo, showcasing the prototypes of their smart contact lenses.

One of the lenses displayed at the event could exhibit AR (augmented reality) content, consuming just 1 to 3 microwatts of power, making it up to 300 times more energy-efficient than traditional AR glasses. Another prototype was capable of transmitting data directly into the lens, enabling it to interact with data, for instance, from biometric sensors positioned elsewhere on the body.

Other notable exhibits on the floor included Maha, a new Emirati humanoid robot teacher, and Mand.ro, an economical robotic prosthetic hand developed in South Korea, offering high customization levels and starting at a mere $1,000, significantly lower than today's typical offerings.

Next year, Gitex plans to step into Nigeria, a country LohMirmand labels as "an upcoming AI powerhouse." "It was fascinating and inspiring to observe that numerous emerging nations, cities, and countries are eager to dive into the digital transformation swim, and you can sense the urgency and determination to expedite that transformation within the shortest time possible," she added.



