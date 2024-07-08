Bundesliga - At the start of training: New goalkeeping coach for FC St. Pauli

The FC St. Pauli has started its preparation for the first season in the Football-Bundesliga after 13 years. At 11.35 am, the new trainer Alexander Blessin stepped onto the pitch at the training ground at Kollau in Hamburg. The new goalkeeper-trainer Sven Van der Jeugt was also present.

Blessin has known the 43-year-old for a longer time. He worked together with the Belgian in the previous season at his former club Union Saint-Gilloise. Blessin's predecessor Fabian Hürzeler took the previous goalkeeper coach Marco Knoop with him to his new club Brighton & Hove Albion in the English Premier League after the promotion with FC St. Pauli.

New arrivals at the training session

Blessin could work with the complete squad in his first two training sessions, with a few exceptions. Present were also the two new arrivals Robert Wagner and Ben Voll. Wagner is on loan from SC Freiburg, Voll comes from the third division club Viktoria Köln. The first test game of the Hamburg team is planned for Saturday (15.30 pm) against Bremer SV. From the 15th to the 25th of July, the team will be in Scheffau in Austria for its training camp. The first mandatory game will be played by the Kiez-Club in the first round of the DFB-Pokals on the 16th of August (18.00 pm) against Halleschen FC. A week later, the first Bundesliga game against 1. FC Heidenheim is scheduled. The exact date is still to be determined.

