At the funeral, William and Harry encounter each other without exchanging any verbal greetings.

Prince William and his brother Harry allegedly attended the funeral of their late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes in a low-key manner. The esteemed Royals were in attendance, but they opted to keep their distance, with no witness catching them engaging in conversation.

Lord Fellowes, the late uncle of Prince Harry and William, passed away some weeks prior at the age of 82. His funeral took place recently, with the British newspaper "The Sun" reporting that Fellowes, married to Lady Jane Spencer, Princess Diana's sister, was laid to rest in Snettisham, Norfolk last Wednesday. A family friend testified to the presence of the future king and his younger brother at the service. Another source only spotted the two princes towards the end of the ceremony: "They were there, but I wasn't aware of it. They arrived rather discreetly." Initially, speculations suggested that Harry, now residing in the US with his wife, Duchess Meghan, would not make it to the funeral.

Both Princes Have Engagements in New York in September

Despite the reportedly tense relationship between the brothers, they maintained their distance during the solemn occasion, as claimed by local residents. One resident shared with the tabloid: "William and Harry were both present, but we never witnessed them exchanging words, and they remained at a safe distance."

Lord Fellowes' demise was announced by Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, on the social media platform X at the end of July: "My exceptional brother-in-law Robert is no longer with us. He was an epitome of chivalry, a man full of wit, wisdom, and unyielding integrity. I am incredibly honored to have shared the bond of brother-in-law with him," Diana's brother penned down.

The brothers may cross paths once again in New York in September. As per a Duke of Sussex spokesperson, Harry plans to visit New York City during the UN General Assembly's "High-Level" and "Climate Week". Climate Week falls between September 22 and 29, while High-Level Week spans from September 23 to 27. Prince William is also slated to visit New York for an engagement on September 24.

