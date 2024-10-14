At the behest of Zelensky, the emissary of the Pope Touchdown in Moscow

16:32 "Play Nice, Russia": French Scholar Punished in Moscow's Prison Yard

A French political scholar was apprehended in Moscow early June and handed a three-year jail term for rumors of gathering Russian military intel. The court declined the prosecutor's desire for an additional three months. The defense suggested leniency and penal fines instead. The judgment is still pending. The accused, Laurent Vinatier, claimed a long bond with Russia that went back twenty years, professing love for the country. "I humbly apologize to Russia for disregarding Russian Federation's laws," he reportedly communicated. He had neglected the registration as a foreign agent, which is required in Russian legislation. The allegations carried a possible penalty up to five years imprisonment or forced labor.

16:07 One Soul Down, Several Wounded: Russian Bombardment in Odessa Triggers Major Damage

Two cargo vessels and a grain silo were damaged in a Russian air strike on the Black Sea port of Odessa, as per Deputy Prime Minister Olexiy Kuleba on Telegram. The county administrator, Oleh Kiper, reported one casualty and at least eight wounded, with two gravely hurt.

15:35 Ukraine Battles for Citadels and Hamlets - Time Matters

Relentless conflict for citadels and hamlets between Ukraine and Russia continues. Time pressure is key, clarifies Colonel Reisner from the Austrian Armed Forces. A retreat prior to winter may spell dire consequences for Ukraine.

15:02 Moscow DENOUNCES NATO Nuclear Drills

Moscow denounced NATO's annual nuclear weapons exercise as inflaming tensions in the Ukraine conflict even further. "Given the active war in Ukraine, such drills only serve to escalate tensions," declared Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov to Russian news agency Interfax. Peskov failed to mention that Russia has also regularly held its nuclear force drills and put weapons on high alert in the Ukraine conflict, or that it's itself threatened missiles.

14:37 Thiele: "Ukraine's Special Corps Possibly Surrounded"

Military analyst Ralph Thiele shares concerns for Ukraine at the frontlines, blaming the failed Kursk offensive for the predicament. Ukraine requires immediate stabilization, achievable only through a ceasefire. All the while, Putin appears to "prepare" Russia's weapons supply for future engagements.

14:00 The Russian Defense Minister Meets with China's Military LeadershipRussian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has embarked on a trip to China for talks with Chinese military executives. During his stay, he will "conduct various negotiations with China's military and political leadership," the Russian Defense Ministry noted. The clandestine visit takes place one week before the BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan, where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin are scheduled to appear. Since the Ukraine conflict, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened diplomatic, military, and economic ties. They've collaborated on several joint military drills.

13:28 Suddenly, Russia Ceases Nighttime Drone AttacksIt seems that Russians did not assault Ukraine with combat drones the previous evening - a first in over a month and a half. According to Ukrainian media, no drone attacks have been reported thus far - the first break since 48 consecutive nights. However, the Ukrainian air force remains silent on drone assaults. Reports suggest that Russian troops ambushed Ukraine using guided missiles instead.

13:15 Government Verifies: Biden to Appear in Germany This WeekGovernment spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner confirmed that US President Joe Biden will visit Germany later this week. The federal government is in close communication with the US administration regarding details. He's yet to disclose specifics. Initially, a state visit with ceremonial honors was arranged for the end of last week, but Biden rescinded the visit due to a hurricane in the US. Consequently, a summit to support Ukraine at the US base in Ramstein was also canceled.

12:43 Intelligence Service Reports: Russian Cargo Plane Catches FireFlames engulfing an aircraft were captured in a video uploaded by Ukrainian military intelligence. It allegedly depicts a fire on the Russian military airbase "Orenburg-2". The intelligence service asserts that a cargo plane of the Tu-134 type caught fire during the night on Saturday to Sunday. An arson is reportedly suspected. Planes like these are primarily utilized for transporting high-ranking Russian Defense Ministry personnel, it adds. The south Russian region of Orenburg borders Kazakhstan.

11:58 Intelligence Insights: Germany Skirts Plane Disaster by ChanceAs per intelligence service intelligence, Germany narrowly dodged a plane crash in July due to Russian sabotage. It was fortunate that the package ignited at the DHL logistics center in Leipzig instead of during flight. This delay in the freight's further journey from the Baltic region prevented potential casualties. The package contained an incendiary device, which burned a freight container on the ground. Speculations in security circles imply that the incident is linked to Russian sabotage.

11:24 BND Chief: Putin Strives for New World Order

The Chief of the Federal Intelligence Agency, Bruno Kahl, perceives a potential military threat from Russia. By the culmination of this decade, Russian troops could potentially initiate an assault on NATO, Kahl stated in a Parliamentary Control Panel of the Bundestag meeting. He elaborated that Russia views the Federal Republic of Germany as an adversary, given Germany's status as the second-largest backer of Ukraine, which was infiltrated by Russia. "We're head-to-head with Russia," Kahl asserted. Putin's intention, according to Kahl, isn't limited to Ukraine but extends to the establishment of a new global order. The Russian intelligence services are fervently engaging all their resources and aren't concerned about ethical boundaries. "Deterioration of the situation isn't an improbable scenario," Kahl forewarned. Consequently, German security services require the authorization and resources from politics to counteract these dangers.

11:00 German Intelligence Services Alert to Aggressive Russian Spying

The principal figures in German intelligence services discussed Russia's covert and hybrid operations in a Bundestag hearing. The President of the Military Defense Service, Martina Rosenberg, mentioned attempts by foreign spies to monitor the Bundeswehr: "To probe German weapons provision to Ukraine, military training projects, or weapon development projects, or to create a sense of insecurity via sabotage activities." The President of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, affirmed that Russia-driven espionage and sabotage actions in Germany have escalated, both quantitatively and qualitatively. He explained, "We're witnessing aggressive activity by the Russian intelligence services."

10:29 EU Imposes Penalties on Iran for Missile Deliveries to Russia

The EU has levied new sanctions against Iran due to missile exports to Russia. The punishments target enterprises, institutions, and individuals involved in the development and delivery of these weapons, as stated by EU diplomats following a resolution by the foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

10:22 "Phantom Fleet" Ships Boost Russian Oil Exports, Study Shows

Russia is reportedly escalating oil exports using its so-called "phantom fleet" of aged oil tankers, as indicated by a report from the Kyiv School of Economics. The capacity reached 4.1 million barrels per day in June 2024, up from 2.2 million barrels per day in December 2022. The export via the phantom fleet now constitutes 70% of Russia's total seaborne oil exports, according to the study. Several Western countries accuse Russia of utilizing unseaworthy ships to circumvent EU sanctions imposed due to the Ukraine conflict, allowing it to evade EU price caps on Russian oil exports to third-party nations. This also poses a considerable environmental risk to the seas.

09:28 Interior Minister Faeser Warns of Rising Russian Intelligence Operations in GermanyFederal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warns of intensifying Russian intelligence threats in Germany. "Putin's regime is becoming increasingly aggressive," says the SPD politician to "Handelsblatt." "Our security agencies are deploying immense resources to protect Germany against the hazards infiltrated by Russian espionage, sabotage activities, and cyberattacks." These dangers have already "successfully sabotaged attacks in Germany on behalf of the Russian regime intended for Ukraine military support." The CDU foreign and security policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter also alerts to possible violent acts: sabotage and targeted assassinations are likely, he says to "Handelsblatt" and advocates for the enhancement of the intelligence services economically, personnel-wise, and materially. "Our counter-espionage capabilities are almost nonexistent, and sanctions for deterrence are only partially implemented," he criticizes.

08:54 Russia Accuses Ukraine of Abducting Kursk ResidentsRussia alleges that Ukraine has kidnapped residents. Russian human rights commissioner Tatjana Moskalkova accuses Ukrainian authorities of abducting more than a thousand citizens from the Russian Kursk region. She provides no evidence. She also informs the news portal Argumenty I Fakty that more than 30,000 people from Russian border areas have been evacuated to Russian shelters due to Ukrainian attacks. Arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and his children's commissioner still exist at the International Criminal Court for the abduction of Ukrainian children, according to earlier Ukrainian reports. By the start of the year, almost 20,000 children had reportedly been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine, with some being successfully returned.

08:25 Judge: "Two Bad News for Ukraine"According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, North Korean soldiers are reinforcing Russia on Ukrainian territory. Reports indicate that 10,000 North Koreans are undergoing artillery training. ntv reporter Stefan Richter elucidates this crucial fact and explains why it's "two unfortunate news for Ukraine."

07:44 Scholz Expresses Concerns over War CoverageChancellor Olaf Scholz voiced concern regarding the coverage of the Ukraine war. Regarding the skeptical viewpoint towards Ukraine aid in eastern Germany, the SPD politician states to the "Schwäbische Zeitung": "Now it's somewhat payback that this question was scarcely asked in interviews, and it barely featured in newspapers, on television, or on the radio." He clarifies: "As federal chancellor, I was only asked why I wasn't supplying more and faster weapons to Ukraine. The question of whether that was even appropriate was almost never posed. Thus, the explanation for why it's vital to assist Ukraine and exercise caution was lacking." It's essential not to accomplish everything that some are vehemently advocating for. He opted against delivering cruise missiles and established guidelines for the weaponry delivered by Germany's usage.

05:45 Wadephul urges Scholz before Biden visit: release all weapons systemsCDU/CSU parliamentary vice-president Johann Wadephul accuses Chancellor Olaf Scholz of being reluctant in supporting Ukraine. In anticipation of the anticipated visit of outgoing US President Joe Biden to Germany on Friday, Wadephul tells the "Tagesspiegel": "Scholz should seize the opportunity and make it clear that Germany is prepared to take the leading role in handling major crises." The reluctance of the SPD politician is the main hurdle for Ukraine," says the CDU foreign policy expert. "Scholz can still push it and allow Taurus and the unrestricted use of all weapons systems," he continues: "This could also sway Biden."

03:48 Report: Orban to make concession to TrumpReports suggest that the Hungarian government is planning to make a political concession to Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump. According to the US newspaper "Politico" and EU diplomats, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants to aid Trump in escaping a loan for Ukraine. This would enable Trump to inform his voters that no more cents would be channeled into Ukraine in the event of his re-election. The report states that it pertains to the US share of a $50 billion loan offered to Kyiv by the heads of state and government of the EU, USA, and the G7 countries. According to the report, Hungary could only agree to a change in rules that would allow Washington to play a significant role in the loan post the US election, after the US election. Background is that the current US government is advocating for Russian assets in the EU to be permanently frozen to finance loan funds. However, for this to happen, all EU countries would have to agree to extend the duration of sanctions against Russia to 36 months. Hungary has so far refused to do so.

00:42 NATO begins exercise on defense with nuclear weaponsNATO is starting its annual exercise on the defense of the alliance area with nuclear weapons. Approximately 2000 military personnel from eight air force bases will be involved in the "Steadfast Noon" exercise over the next two weeks. The exercise will take place at air force bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as in the airspace over the UK, Denmark, and the North Sea. Over 60 aircraft will be trained in the air, including modern fighter jets capable of transporting US nuclear bombs stationed in Europe, long-range bombers, and surveillance and refueling aircraft. No live weapons will be used during the exercise. Read more here.

00:00 37,000 people evacuated from Sumy37,000 residents of the northern Ukrainian region of Sumy have been evacuated in recent weeks, including 6,400 children. According to the military administration, further evacuations are planned. The region, which borders the Russian region of Kursk, is attacked by Russia hundreds of times a day. In recent weeks, attacks with guided bombs have increased significantly.

00:01 Merz: Ramstein Meeting Should Have Taken Place Without BidenUnion's chancellor candidate, Friedrich Merz, criticized the cancellation of the so-called Ramstein meeting to support Ukraine after the cancellation of US President Joe Biden's visit to Germany. "I would have tried to save this conference," Merz said in the ARD show with Caren Miosga. "Why are the Europeans making themselves smaller than they are?" He argued that Europe needs to become more independent from the US, especially considering the possibility of Donald Trump becoming US president again. "That's not the strong power we're used to."

22:58 Merz Would Deliver Taurus Under Certain ConditionsCDU leader Friedrich Merz would only deliver the cruise missile Taurus to Ukraine after a phased process. He is in favor of informing Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease bombing civilian targets. If Russia doesn't comply, he would initially lift the restrictions on the use of the delivered weapons and then deliver Taurus, he said in the ARD. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has rejected the delivery of Taurus, among other reasons, due to its range reaching Moscow. The Union parliamentary group had twice submitted an application to deliver Taurus to Ukraine. Read more about this here.

22:11 Borrell: Drones and AI Have Crucial Significance in Ukraine WarThe war in Ukraine has shown that the use of unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and other innovative technologies will be crucial for future warfare, according to Josep Borrell. The EU must therefore actively develop its own technological base to avoid dependence on third countries, the EU's High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy wrote in his blog. The war against Ukraine has provided a glimpse into the future of warfare: "Ground robots will do everything from reconnaissance to direct attack. Russia has already deployed unmanned vehicles that can fire anti-tank missiles, grenades, and drones. Ukraine has used robots for evacuating wounded and clearing explosives. Drones from the air have already successfully supplemented tanks. Maritime drones have neutralized much of Russia's naval advantage and reopened the Black Sea," Borrell wrote.

21:45 Russian Drone Kills Man in Kherson RegionA civilian man was killed in a Russian drone attack in the Kherson region, the regional military administration reported on Telegram. The 34-year-old man was traveling on a moped on the Novodmytrivka-Kizomys road, it said. Two injured people had previously been reported due to a Russian drone attack in the region.

21:44 Update: Moscow Utilizing Unauthorized Starlink Devices for Military OperationsRussian soldiers persistently utilize unauthorized Starlink satellite communication devices at the battlefield, disregarding U.S. endeavors to halt the dissemination of technology, as reported by "The Washington Post." The unlawful Starlink devices enable Russians to leverage satellite communication services to boost attack synchronization, augment drone utilization, and target Ukrainian forces with precise artillery strikes, the article specifies.

21:05 News: Erdogan Presents Putin with a Vase for His Birthday - Kremlin PraisesTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan provided Russian leader Vladimir Putin with a vase as a birthday gift, as stated by Russian state news agency TASS, citing Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Putin celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7th. Erdogan dispatched his gift before their telephone conversation on the same day, Ushakov revealed. "It's an attractive vase," he added.

20:41 Zelensky: North Koreans Fighting alongside Russians in UkraineAccording to Zelensky, North Korea isn't merely transferring weapons to Russia but also dispatching personnel to its military forces. "We're observing an intensifying alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. It's no longer just about the shipment of weapons. It's really about the relocation of individuals from North Korea to the military occupation forces," the Ukrainian President argued in his evening address, asking for his country's allies to amplify their assistance. The frontline demands more support, Ukraine requires enhanced long-range capabilities and more vital supplies for its troops. "It's about increasing the pressure on the aggressor to obstruct a larger conflict," Zelensky asserted.

The European Union is expressing concerns and imposing penalties on Iran for delivering missiles to Russia.

It would be beneficial for the European Union to strengthen its diplomatic, military, and economic ties with Ukraine, considering Russia's aggressive actions.

