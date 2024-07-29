Women's Bundesliga - At Olympia: Werder goalkeeper Pérez is out for a long time

Werder Bremen's goalkeeper Catalina Pérez sustained a serious injury during the training of the Colombian women's soccer team at the Olympic Games in France. The 29-year-old suffered a meniscus injury during the last training session before the first match against France in Lyon (2:3) on the previous Wednesday. According to SV Werder, Pérez will undergo surgery in Germany soon. Pérez had recovered from a cruciate ligament tear she sustained in January and was nominated for the Olympic Games by her association. Her injury will also keep her from the Bremen Bundesliga women's soccer team indefinitely. Pérez joined SV Werder last summer and has a contract until 2025.

