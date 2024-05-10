At least three university campuses saw the removal of encampments early Friday amidst ongoing pro-Palestinian protests.

Law enforcement officers destroy tents at Massachusetts Institute of Technology: Authorities commenced taking down the encampment early on a Friday, a few days following MIT's announcement that students who lingered after a set deadline would face certain disciplinary measures.

The University of Arizona "All Clear" as Police Clear Encampment: The school's police department used "loud munitions" and "chemical munitions" to remove an encampment from the campus premises on Friday mornings. According to the university, a structure was built from wooden pallets and other items, violating the school's policies. The university is holding a graduation ceremony that evening, their website states.

The University of Pennsylvania Police Break Down Protest Encampment: Authorities ordered protesters to leave their tents early in the morning on Friday. The student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian relayed that the university police warned the protesters to leave in less than two minutes. An official message from the university read, “Police activity in the area of College Green. Use caution and avoid the area.” Officers in riot gear were witnessed dismantling the tents and taking individuals into custody. It wasn't known if charges would be filed immediately.

Xavier University Ends UN Ambassador's Speech Invitation: The Louisiana-based HBCU revoked its invitation to US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to speak after students petitioned in response to the US supporting Israel in the war against Hamas and voting against a ceasefire at the UN.

The New School Reverses Course on Criminal Charges Against Student Protesters: Over 40 people were detained during a pro-Palestinian protest at the New York City university on the 3rd of May, as reported by CNN. However, interim president Donna Shalala expressed that prosecutors should not pursue any charges. The faculty senate also expressed desire to reactivate the Advisory Committee on Investor Responsibility.

Protestors chanted phrases including "Free Palestine" as officers tore down the pro-Palestinian encampment in Cambridge, Massachusetts, early on a Friday morning, footage from local affiliate WFXT displayed.

The university tried to clear the encampment the entire week. They enforced disciplinary consequences on students who stayed after being ordered to vacate peacefully.

As of Thursday, less than 10 students were arrested on campus, MIT mentioned.

Demonstrators had occupied the entry to a garage into Stata Center, the major access point for deliveries to and from the university and where staff and administration park, as shared by Francesca Riccio-Ackerman, the media liaison for MIT Scientists Against Genocide Encampment.

