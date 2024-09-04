At least seven individuals perished due to a Russian airstrike on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Ukrainian Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky criticized the "Russian acts of terror on Ukrainian towns." He once more pushed for Western partners to expedite supplying his nation with fresh air defense tools and enable the application of previously distributed long-range weaponry for strikes on Russian soil.

In one of the most disastrous Russian attacks since the conflict commenced, at least 51 individuals lost their lives and 271 more were wounded, as per Ukrainian sources, in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Tuesday. Russian missiles targeted a military training facility and a hospital.

Until recently, Lviv had largely dodged significant Russian aerial assaults. However, last week, the city's energy facilities experienced strikes from Russian attacks, resulting in numerous power interruptions.

