Emergencies - At least four dead in strong series of earthquakes in Japan

At least four people have been killed in a series of strong earthquakes on the west coast of Japan. The full extent of the damage could not yet be foreseen early Tuesday morning (local time). Live footage from the NHK television station showed several houses burnt down and collapsed in the town of Wajima in the particularly hard-hit Ishikawa prefecture. Low flames were still blazing in places and firefighters were in action. Thick smoke hung over the area. According to the media, several people were injured.

Residents along the entire west coast were urged to remain cautious due to the ongoing danger of tsunami tidal waves. A particularly violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 had shaken the region the previous day. Several houses collapsed and roads tore open. The quake triggered tidal waves of more than one meter.

A warning of a five-meter high tsunami was lifted. Buildings also began to sway in the area of Tokyo, the capital city of millions. High-speed trains were temporarily halted. The national meteorological authority warned of further strong quakes during the week, especially in the next two or three days.

Source: www.stern.de