Emergencies - At least five dead in hostel fire in Romania

At least five people have died in a fire at a hostel in the southern Carpathian Mountains. So far, the fire department has pulled the bodies of four adults and one child from the completely burnt-out building, as the portal "hotnews.ro" reported, citing the Romanian Civil Protection. Three people were still missing.

The fire broke out early in the morning in a guesthouse in Tohani in the Prahova Valley, 100 kilometers north of Bucharest, for reasons that are as yet unexplained. 18 people who were staying there brought themselves to safety. The guesthouse did not have a valid fire safety permit, according to the civil protection authorities.

The Prahova Valley is located on the southern edge of the Carpathian Mountains. It is a popular excursion destination due to its natural beauty.

Source: www.stern.de