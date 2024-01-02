Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsearthquake seriesemergenciesJapantsunamiearthquakewest coastprefectureemergency

At least eight dead in strong series of earthquakes in Japan

Several strong earthquakes shook parts of Japan. Residents on the west coast are still being urged to exercise caution: Authorities are warning of more quakes in the coming days.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Several strong earthquakes have shaken parts of Japan. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Several strong earthquakes have shaken parts of Japan. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergencies - At least eight dead in strong series of earthquakes in Japan

The death toll from a series of strong earthquakes on the west coast of Japan has risen further. At least eight people died in the hard-hit prefecture of Ishikawa, the television station NHK reported on Tuesday. In the city of Wajima, dozens of houses burned down in one neighborhood the day before, while others collapsed. Low flames were still blazing in places on Tuesday and firefighters were still in action. Smoke hung over the area. According to the media, several people were injured.

Residents along the entire west coast continued to be urged to exercise caution on Tuesday morning due to the ongoing danger of tsunami tidal waves. A particularly violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 had shaken the region the previous day. The quake triggered tidal waves of more than one meter in height. Landslides broke off as a result of the tremors, roads tore open and trees fell. Several boats lay keel up in harbor basins.

A warning of a five-meter high tsunami was lifted the day before. The series of quakes continued on Tuesday morning. Buildings in the area of Tokyo, the capital city of millions, also began to sway the previous day. High-speed trains were temporarily halted. The meteorological authority warned of further strong quakes for the week, especially in the next two or three days.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

The word "Polizei" ("Police") shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

15-year-old hit by police car - officer attacked

A 15-year-old girl has been hit by a police car in Berlin-Neukölln and seriously injured. After the accident, a stranger injured the policewoman who was driving, police said on Monday. The sprinter hit the young woman shortly after midnight while she was on a patrol in the street Alt-Buckow....

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public