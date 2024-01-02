Emergencies - At least eight dead in strong series of earthquakes in Japan

The death toll from a series of strong earthquakes on the west coast of Japan has risen further. At least eight people died in the hard-hit prefecture of Ishikawa, the television station NHK reported on Tuesday. In the city of Wajima, dozens of houses burned down in one neighborhood the day before, while others collapsed. Low flames were still blazing in places on Tuesday and firefighters were still in action. Smoke hung over the area. According to the media, several people were injured.

Residents along the entire west coast continued to be urged to exercise caution on Tuesday morning due to the ongoing danger of tsunami tidal waves. A particularly violent earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 had shaken the region the previous day. The quake triggered tidal waves of more than one meter in height. Landslides broke off as a result of the tremors, roads tore open and trees fell. Several boats lay keel up in harbor basins.

A warning of a five-meter high tsunami was lifted the day before. The series of quakes continued on Tuesday morning. Buildings in the area of Tokyo, the capital city of millions, also began to sway the previous day. High-speed trains were temporarily halted. The meteorological authority warned of further strong quakes for the week, especially in the next two or three days.

Source: www.stern.de