- At least eight dead in landslides in India

Heavy monsoon rains in southern India have triggered landslides with at least eight fatalities, according to official reports. At least 70 people were admitted to hospitals in the affected district of Wayanad in the state of Kerala with injuries, said Kerala's Health Minister Veena George.

She feared that the death toll could rise. Hundreds of people may still be trapped under the debris in the hilly region, reported the newspaper "The Hindu".

Multiple landslides hit villages, disrupting roads. Rain hindered rescue teams, the minister added. Rescue personnel were therefore airlifted to the scene. Among the dead was a child, reported "The Hindu". Further details were not immediately known.

The affected district of the devastating landslides is located in Kerala. Despite the efforts of rescue teams, hundreds of people are believed to be still trapped in the landslide-hit areas of Kerala.

