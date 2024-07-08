At least 31 dead in attacks in Ukraine - pediatric clinic in Kiev hit

According to Ukrainian reports, the Ochmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kiev was hit by a Russian ballistic missile. Relevant evidence, including fragments of a Ch-101 Rocket's rear part and a serial number, were found at the scene, the SBU domestic security service stated in a press release. At least two nurses were reportedly killed and seven others, including children, were injured in the attack. Dozens of volunteers, doctors, and emergency responders searched the rubble of a hospital building for survivors.

Moscow previously denied responsibility and claimed that the hospital was hit by debris from Ukrainian air defense rockets. However, no evidence was presented.

The struck Ochmatdyt Clinic in Kiev, according to Zelensky's statements, is one of the "most important children's hospitals in Europe." During a visit to Warsaw, Zelensky and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk observed a moment of silence for the victims. Tusk stated, "There are no words, documents, or political declarations that can sufficiently condemn the aggressor and express solidarity and support for Ukraine."

Zelensky made a stop in Warsaw on his way to the NATO summit in Washington. There, Poland and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement for long-term cooperation in the defense sector. At the Washington summit, NATO members will discuss the defense capabilities of the alliance and coordinate additional aid for Ukraine. Kiev has repeatedly called on its allies to provide more air defense systems to better counter Russian attacks.

UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine, Denise Brown, condemned the lethal attacks. "It is unacceptable that children are being killed and injured in this war," the statement read.

Similarly, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stated, "Russia continues to disregard Ukrainian civilians," Borrell declared in an online service X. The Ukraine needs an air defense system. "All those responsible for Russian war crimes will be held accountable," Borrell emphasized.

The French Foreign Ministry stated that the "direct and intentional" attack on a children's hospital could be added to the list of war crimes for which Russia would be responsible. The new British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, called for those responsible for the "illegal" war waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable.

The number of deaths from Russian air strikes in Kiev reached at least 17, according to the military administration of the capital.

In the capital, air raid sirens and explosions were heard in the morning, and black smoke rose over the city center, as reported by AFP news agency reporters. According to the city administration, several residential buildings and an office building were damaged. AFP reporters reported on burning cars and shredded trees. Energy supplier DTEK reported that three transformer stations in Kiev were "destroyed or damaged."

Against midday, there was another explosion in the capital, reportedly. In this second attack, a part of another healthcare facility was destroyed, according to emergency services in online statements. At least four people died in the maternity hospital.

Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported that Kryvyi Rih's hometown was also attacked. At least ten people were killed and 41 were injured, ten of whom were severely injured, he stated.

Besides Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih, the cities of Dnipro, Slaviansk, and Kramatorsk were also attacked, according to Zelenskyy's posts on online networks. "More than 40 bullets of various types" were used, he added.

Governor Serhii Lysak shared that in Dnipro, a high-rise building and an industrial building were damaged. Local military authorities reported one death and six injuries. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Governor Wadym Filatschkin, three people were killed in the city of Pokrovsk.

