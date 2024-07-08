War in Ukraine - At least 24 dead in Russian airstrikes

Through heavy Russian rocket attacks on Ukraine, at least 24 people have been killed and approximately 50 injured, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. Affected areas were primarily Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine and Kiev. The French and British governments condemned the "barbaric" and "horrifying" attacks on Ukrainian civilians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy observed a moment of silence for the victims in Warsaw.

As Zelenskyy writes on his X, an children's hospital was reportedly hit. The attack on the hospital showcases Russia's "absolute and unjustified cruelty," writes his wife Olena Zelenska.

The number of casualties at the hospital is still unknown. Zelenskyy released a short video showing damaged hospital rooms and blood stains on the floor. Zelenskyy spoke of people being buried. "Everyone helps to remove the debris – doctors and others," he wrote.

Zelenskyy did not specify whether the clinic was directly targeted or if the attack hit another object. But he wrote: "Russia cannot feign ignorance as to where its rockets fly, and must be held accountable for all its crimes."

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko reported damage to departments for dialysis, cancer treatment, operating rooms, and the intensive care unit at the children's hospital. Hundreds of residents helped clear debris and search for victims.

Kiev's Mayor calls citizens to bomb shelters

In the three-million city of Kiev, at least seven people were killed and nine injured according to initial reports from the city administration. The private power distributor DTEK reported damage to three substations in the capital.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram about explosions and urged residents to stay in shelters. Ambulances were on their way to one of the central districts. Klitschko made no statements about possible damages or casualties.

Further attacks in Eastern Ukraine

Local media report explosions in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, and Kropywnyzkyj in central Ukraine. "An attack on Ukraine at a time when most people are on the streets," writes the chief of staff of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Andriy Yermak, during the attack on Telegram. "Insane Russian terrorists."

The military administration of Kryvyi Rih reported at least ten fatalities and over 30 injuries. Damage was also reported in the large city of Dnipro. Further targets were allegedly the frontline towns of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk in the eastern region of Donetsk. No statements were made regarding damages to military targets or weapons factories.

The Russian military reportedly used over 40 rockets in the attack according to Zelenskyy's statements. It was unusual for such a heavy attack to occur during daytime at the beginning of the work week. Already in the night, there were air raids with drones, cruise missiles, and rockets.

The Netherlands and Romania promise military support

The Netherlands and Romania have pledged military assistance to Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands would send 100 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stingers to Ukraine. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated that Romania would send military equipment and ammunition to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude for the support and emphasized the importance of the European Union's unity in the face of Russian aggression. "We will defend our country, our freedom, and our European values together," he said.

Ukraine has been resisting a Russian invasion for over two years with Western support and continues to push for the provision of modern air defense systems. According to the latest reports, Ukraine has received four of the particularly capable Patriot systems from US production, but needs much more according to its own assessment.

Another system is expected to come from the Netherlands. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp and Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans of the new government in a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Counselor Dmytro Kuleba, as reported by the Unian agency. The announcement that a system would be made available was made in June by the previous government in The Hague. A specific delivery date was not mentioned.

Romania has also offered a Patriot system. Kiev also hopes for further commitments at the NATO summit, which begins on Tuesday in Washington. Up to six Patriot systems from Israel are under discussion. The question of support for Ukraine is a central theme for the meeting of the Western defense alliance.

