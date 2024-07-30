Skip to content
At least 24 dead in landslide in India

Heavy monsoon rains pound the southern Indian state of Kerala, saturating the earth. Several villages in the hilly region are buried under landslides. The death toll is rising.

Heavy monsoon rains in southern India have triggered landslides with at least 24 deaths, according to official reports. Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, confirmed this. More deaths are feared. The Hindu newspaper, citing authorities, reports 36 fatalities. Initially, eight deaths were reported.

The landslides occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning while people were sleeping in their homes. Images showed extensive devastation - destroyed houses, piles of rubble, uprooted trees, washed-away vehicles.

At least 70 people from the affected Wayanad district were admitted to hospitals with injuries, the health minister said. Hundreds may still be buried under the debris in the hilly region, The Hindu reported.

Multiple landslides hit villages, disrupting roads. Rain hindered rescue teams, the minister added. Helicopters were deployed to bring in relief teams. Among the dead was a child, The Hindu reported. Further details were not immediately known.

Due to the unstable ground caused by the landslides, there's a risk of more slip and fall accidents in the affected areas. Emergency services are advising residents to be cautious and avoid walking on slippery surfaces to prevent any slip and fall incidents.

