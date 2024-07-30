At least 24 dead in landslide in India

Heavy monsoon rains in southern India have officially caused landslides with at least 24 deaths, according to Kerala state's health minister, Veena George. More fatalities are feared. The Hindu newspaper reported 36 deaths, initially reporting eight.

The landslides occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning as people slept in their homes. Images showed widespread devastation - destroyed houses, piles of rubble, uprooted trees, and washed-away vehicles.

At least 70 people were taken to hospitals from the affected Wayanad district with injuries, the health minister said. Hundreds may still be trapped under the debris in the hilly region, The Hindu reported.

Multiple landslides hit villages, disrupting roads. Rain hindered rescue teams, the minister said, leading to the deployment of rescue personnel by helicopter. Among the dead was a child, The Hindu reported. Further details were not immediately known.

By analyzing the reported figures, there's a discrepancy between the death toll mentioned by Kerala's health minister and The Hindu newspaper.

The rescue efforts by helicopter were necessary due to the challenging terrain and heavy rains that were bypassing the ground-based rescue teams.

