At least 24 dead in attacks in Ukraine - pediatric clinic in Kiev hit

According to Ukrainian reports, the Ochmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kiev was hit by a Russian missile. Dozens of volunteers, doctors, and emergency responders searched through the rubble of a hospital building for survivors.

President Zelensky wrote on the online service X that the hospital was one of the "most important children's hospitals in Europe." It was unclear how many people were buried in the rubble. The exact number of fatalities was still unknown. "Russia cannot claim that it doesn't know where its rockets land," the president stated.

The Russian Defense Ministry in Moscow stated instead that the damages in Kiev were caused by falling debris from Ukrainian anti-aircraft missiles. The Russian forces had hit their intended military targets.

The French Foreign Ministry declared that the "direct and intentional" attack on a children's hospital could be added to the list of war crimes for which Russia would be held accountable. The new British Foreign Secretary David Lammy also demanded that those responsible for Russian President Vladimir Putin's "illegal war" be brought to justice.

The number of deaths from Russian air raids in Kiev reached at least ten by mid-morning. Thirty-five people were injured, according to the military administration of the capital. Initially, five deaths were reported.

In the capital, air raid sirens and explosions could be heard in the morning, and black smoke rose over the city center, according to AFP reporters. According to the city administration, several residential buildings and a business building were damaged. AFP reporters reported burned-out cars and damaged trees. Energy supplier DTEK reported that three power substations in Kiev were "destroyed or damaged."

A second explosion was reported in the city around noon. A part of another healthcare facility was destroyed, according to rescue services in online statements. "There are four dead and three injured," it was further reported.

Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rih was also attacked. According to Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul, at least ten people were killed and 41 were injured there, ten of whom were seriously injured.

Besides Kiev and Kryvyi Rih, the cities of Dnipro, Slaviansk, and Kramatorsk were attacked, according to Zelensky's online posts. "More than 40 bullets of various types" were used, he wrote.

Governor Serhii Lysak of the Dnipropetrovsk region reported that a high-rise building and an industrial building were damaged in Dnipro. Local military authorities reported one death and six injuries. In the region of Donetsk, Governor Wadym Filatskyn reported that three people were killed in the city of Pokrovsk.

Zelensky stopped in Warsaw on Monday on his way to the NATO summit in Washington. There, Poland and Ukraine signed a bilateral security agreement for long-term defense cooperation.

At the Washington summit, NATO members will discuss the defense capability of the alliance from Tuesday to Thursday. Kiev has repeatedly called on its allies to provide more air defense systems to better counter Russian attacks.

