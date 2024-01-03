Anniversary of the death of Ghassem Soleimani - At least 20 dead in Iranian general's hometown

On the anniversary of the death of the powerful Iranian general Ghassem Soleimani, at least 20 people were killed in an explosion in his home town of Kerman. Another 40 were injured, the state news agency Irna reported on Wednesday, citing the rescue service in the city of Kerman. Its reporters spoke of the "horrific sound of an explosion". There were also reports from Iranian media about a second explosion.

Kerman's deputy governor spoke of a terrorist attack, as the state broadcaster Irib reported.

Kerman in central Iran is the home of Ghassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) foreign units. The USA killed him in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020. Soleimani is revered as a martyr by government supporters loyal to the system.

On Wednesday, crowds of people also made a pilgrimage through Kerman's streets to Soleimani's grave site. In a clip broadcast live on state television, a bang and screams could be heard. During a live broadcast by a reporter, rescuers could be seen rushing to a hospital with injured people in the background. The exact cause of the explosion was initially unclear.

