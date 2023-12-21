Czech Republic - At least 15 dead and dozens injured after shooting at Prague university

Editor's note: This article will be updated on an ongoing basis.

At least fifteen people have been killed and around three dozen injured by gunfire at a university in central Prague, a spokeswoman for the emergency services said on Thursday afternoon, according to news agencies. In addition, the shooter had been "neutralized", the Czech police said, according to the CTK agency. Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on public television CT that, according to his information, the suspected shooter was dead.

According to initial information, the incident is said to have taken place at the Faculty of Philosophy of Charles University on Jan Palach Square. Humanities are taught there.

The police were on the scene with a large contingent, including special forces. Jan Palach Square is located just a few hundred meters from the world-famous Charles Bridge, the symbol of the city on the Vltava River.

Vyzýváme občany, aby se v blízkém okolí nezdržovali a nevycházeli z domu. Zásah policie stále pokračuje. pic.twitter.com/OHnSsq4G5f

— Policie ČR (@PolicieCZ) December 21, 2023

Shots fired in Prague: students and staff are said to have barricaded themselves in lecture halls and offices

The police called on people to avoid the area as far as possible. Residents should not leave their homes. Photos showed students leaving the university building with their arms raised. According to a report by the Nova television station, the shooter was last seen on the roof of the faculty building. An explosion was also reportedly heard.

There was initially no further information on the suspected shooter or a possible motive. Students and staff at the university announced on social media that they had barricaded themselves in lecture halls and offices. The people were now to be taken out of the building one by one. The emergency services sent several ambulances, emergency doctors and a large ambulance to the scene.

Interior Minister: No evidence of second shooter

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on public television CT in the late afternoon that there was no longer any danger to the public. According to his information, the suspected shooter is dead. There were no indications of a second shooter. Rakusan nevertheless called on the population to follow the instructions of the police. The minister had rushed to the scene after the crime.

Czech President Petr Pavel expressed his shock after the gun attack. "I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims of the shooting," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In the evening, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on X: "I am deeply shocked by the terrible news from Prague. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, our sympathy goes out to our Czech friends. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Charles University was founded in 1348, making it one of the oldest universities in Europe. It has a total of around 49,500 students. Around 8,000 of these study at the Faculty of Arts, which offers subjects such as German, Slavic studies and history.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de