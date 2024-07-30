- At least 106 dead in landslides in India

In massive landslides in the South of India, at least 106 people have been killed. Local authorities in the affected state of Kerala have confirmed this. Around 100 people are also missing.

Rescuers are on the scene, searching for survivors under the rubble of destroyed homes, as reported by authorities and local media. Some affected areas were initially cut off from the outside world.

The landslides occurred early Tuesday morning (local time) in the state of Kerala, while people were sleeping in their homes. The earth masses hit villages where hundreds of people live, according to reports. Images showed extensive devastation - destroyed homes, piles of rubble, uprooted trees, and vehicles swept away.

Heavy monsoon rains in the region in recent days had softened the earth. More than 120 injured are being treated in Kerala, according to authorities. The state's health minister, Veena George, announced the construction of a temporary hospital to provide basic care and stabilize injured people until they can be transported to other hospitals.

Rain hinders rescue operations in India

The army and navy are supporting helpers in the district of Wayanad, it was reported. However, rain is hindering rescue teams in their work. For example, rescue from the air is proving difficult due to bad weather, with helicopters reportedly unable to land. The region is also difficult to access because an important bridge has been washed away.

Sniffer dogs are in use. Furthermore, images show rescue teams stringing ropes over fast-flowing, muddy rivers to rescue people. Heavy rain is forecast for the region in the next 24 hours.

Dozens of migrant workers employed on tea, coffee, and cardamom plantations in the area are unreachable, reported news portal Malayalam Manorama. Mobile networks in the region were initially not functioning.

The area also includes tourist spots. According to media reports, 250 people are trapped in a resort. The landslides hit three places in the state of Kerala, Mepaddi, parts of Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Further details were not initially known.

Modi announces compensation for relatives

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on X: "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones, and my prayers are with the injured." Rescue efforts are underway to help all those affected, he added. Modi also announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (about 2,200 euros) for the relatives of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for each injured person.

Floods and mudslides are annual companions of the monsoon season, which lasts from May to September in India. While the rain is vital for plant life and agriculture, it can also pose a constant threat to human life.

"Our country has experienced an alarming increase in landslides in recent years," said opposition politician Rahul Gandhi in parliament. The grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called for measures against these natural disasters. He plans to visit the affected region on Wednesday.

Deaths also reported in neighboring Pakistan

Heavy rainfall in neighboring Pakistan also resulted in fatalities and devastation. Rescue teams and disaster management authorities on the ground informed the German Press Agency that more than 20 people have died in several parts of the country since Monday.

Thousands of tourists are reportedly stranded in the northern mountains of the country, according to a spokesperson from the provincial authority. Rescue teams are en route to free people from now-inaccessible villages.

To mitigate the severe impact of extreme weather conditions, the EU has pledged a total of 2.4 million euros in humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines. The funds will be directed towards the most affected populations. India and Bangladesh are set to receive half of the aid, with the remaining 1.2 million euros earmarked for the Philippines.

In the chaos of the rescue operations, a rescue worker could potentially slip and fall, requiring extra caution due to the slippery conditions caused by the heavy rain. Despite the challenging weather, it's crucial for healthcare providers to avoid any slip and fall accidents while treating the injured.

Read also: