At fourteen years old, Lisa Marie Presley was enticed to the park.

Lisa Marie Presley, who tragically passed away recently, had a distressing lesson to learn in her adolescence, as per her daughter's account. Her "first serious boyfriend" manipulated her for his personal gain, leading to a bitter experience. Additionally, Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, also shared recollections from her own childhood, such as Michael Jackson being her stepfather.

The posthumous memoirs of Presley (1968-2023) have caused a stir for several weeks. In an interview with "Stern" magazine, Keough, an actress, disclosed additional insights from her mother's life. She completed the book "From Here to the Great Unknown - Memories" using her mother's audio recordings following her demise. Keough, aged 35, discussed a shocking incident from her mother's teenage years.

According to Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, at 14, had a painful encounter with her "first serious boyfriend." He lured her to a park, where they kissed on a bench while paparazzi secretly captured photos. These images were later sold to tabloids, making Lisa Marie realize that "many people are interested in their own gains rather than her." Consequently, many of her relationships lacked authenticity.

Michael Jackson and the toy store adventure

Presley's relationship with Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop" (1958-2009), was unique. In 1994, she married Jackson, who confessed to her that he was inexperienced and naive when it came to sexual matters.

Riley Keough has fond memories of her former stepfather, Michael Jackson. Once, he closed down the famous toy store "Hamleys" in London solely for her and her brother, allowing them to explore the store unsupervised. She remembers the experience as "unforgettable" and "full of excitement."

Jackson often drove Keough and her brother to school. On some occasions, one of his chimpanzees accompanied them, not just Bubbles. Michael Jackson owned a zoo at Neverland and various other chimpanzees.

The shocking incident from Lisa Marie Presley's teenage years, as revealed by Riley Keough, took place in the United States of America. This incident occurred in a park where her "first serious boyfriend" manipulated the situation to their advantage, leading to humiliation.

Furthermore, Michael Jackson, the "King of Pop," had a special bond with Riley Keough. One memorable moment was when he closed down the famous toy store "Hamleys" in London for her and her brother, creating an unforgettable and exciting experience for them in the United States of America.

Read also: