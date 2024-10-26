At an event, Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Kamala Harris, the U.S. presidential candidate, is keeping her campaign momentum going with high-profile appearances. In Michigan, where time is local, she was set to host a rally on Saturday with Michelle Obama, the ex-First Lady. The day prior, in Houston, Texas, she shared the stage with the superstar singer Beyoncé. Previously, on Thursday, she teamed up with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen for a campaign event in Georgia.

Despite the impressive lineup of A-list supporters, Harris's victory in the November 5 election against Donald Trump, her rival, is not guaranteed. Despite this, Trump didn't seem moved by Harris's celebrity endorsements. He quipped in Michigan on Friday, "Kamala is having a dance party with Beyoncé." Trump's response was to hold a rally in the Michigan suburbs on Saturday, followed by a scheduled appearance in State College, Pennsylvania.

