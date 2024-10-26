Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsHarris

At an event, Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
Kamala Harris participates in a gathering alongside the preceding First Lady, Michelle Obama.
Kamala Harris participates in a gathering alongside the preceding First Lady, Michelle Obama.

At an event, Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a speech alongside former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Kamala Harris, the U.S. presidential candidate, is keeping her campaign momentum going with high-profile appearances. In Michigan, where time is local, she was set to host a rally on Saturday with Michelle Obama, the ex-First Lady. The day prior, in Houston, Texas, she shared the stage with the superstar singer Beyoncé. Previously, on Thursday, she teamed up with former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen for a campaign event in Georgia.

Despite the impressive lineup of A-list supporters, Harris's victory in the November 5 election against Donald Trump, her rival, is not guaranteed. Despite this, Trump didn't seem moved by Harris's celebrity endorsements. He quipped in Michigan on Friday, "Kamala is having a dance party with Beyoncé." Trump's response was to hold a rally in the Michigan suburbs on Saturday, followed by a scheduled appearance in State College, Pennsylvania.

Harris's collaboration with Michelle Obama in Michigan was highly anticipated, as was her performance with Beyoncé in Houston. Despite Trump's joking comment about her dancing with Beyoncé, he decided to hold a rival rally in Michigan's suburbs the following day.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In Beirut's southern district of Lebanon, smoke and inferno ascend, observed from Sin el Fil,...
Politics

Amidst temporarily avoiding the bleakest possible outcome, the White House and Harris camp remain confronted with a significant peril in the realm of Middle East tensions.

Prior to the US presidential election, a potentially explosive conflict in the Middle East seemed to be averted temporarily, bringing relief to advisors at the White House serving President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign team stationed in Delaware.

 and  Alex Stellmacher
Members Public
Mützenich deemed Lindner's summit as utterly absurd.
Politics

Mützenich deemed Lindner's summit as utterly absurd.

Mützenich deemed Lindner's summit as utterly absurd. There's a boiling pot in the traffic light coalition government, with economic policy initiatives causing friction among the partners. This discord is being publicly voiced by those involved. Even SPD faction leader Mützenich hasn't held back his

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest